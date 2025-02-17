A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

A wink and a nod: Trump seems to encourage more right-wing crime

At least the far-right has shown a commitment to nonviolence.

RFK Jr. guts health agencies even as measles cases surge in Texas

The new health secretary is in the tank for Big Measles.

Mainstream media cowers as Trump bans AP for not promoting his lies

Democracy dies in daylight.

FAA sheds employees as planes keep crashing—but welcomes SpaceX staffers

It’s like firing your nurses while you’re in the ER.

Protests ramp up across the country as rage builds against Trump and Musk

*The resistance sputters to life.*

Now Musk and his DOGE dorks can peek at your private tax returns

Data leak in 3, 2, 1 …

Cartoon: Rapid unscheduled disassembly

Next: Who the hell even knows anymore.

Democrats may retake the House in 2026. The Senate, not so much

Here’s the hard truth about Democrats’ Senate math.

What the Media Missed: Trump’s war on religion and tech bros battling

“He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” Trump said. 😬

