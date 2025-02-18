Yet another MAGA die-hard is falling at President Donald Trump’s feet by introducing an outlandish bill that is likely to be laughed out of existence.

Rep. Claudia Tenney of New York introduced a bill Friday that would make Trump’s birthday a federal holiday.

The wordy legislation—called the Trump’s Birthday and Flag Day Holiday Establishment Act—would designate June 14 as a federal holiday commemorating both the convicted felon and Flag Day.

“Just as George Washington’s Birthday is codified as a federal holiday, this bill will add Trump’s Birthday to this list, recognizing him as the founder of America’s Golden Age,” Tenney wrote in a news release.

Rep. Claudia Tenney

Kissing the ring further, Tenney added, “No modern president has been more pivotal for our country than Donald J. Trump.”

According to Tenney, Trump’s “impact on the nation is undeniable.” Given his upending of the federal government, tariff wars, and other attacks on civil liberties—sure, his impact is absolutely undeniable in one way.

Tenney’s ring kissing bill follows suit with other MAGA cultists who introduced bills with similar vibes.

As Oliver Willis reported for Daily Kos last week, Rep. Earl “Buddy” Carter of Georgia introduced legislation proposing the renaming of Greenland to “Red, White, and Blueland.”

The Republican was amplifying Trump’s unhinged calls to take over the sovereign territory of Denmark.

“President Trump has correctly identified the purchase of what is now Greenland as a national security priority, and we will proudly welcome its people to join the freest nation to ever exist when our Negotiator-in-Chief inks this monumental deal,” Carter said in a statement.

Last month, another MAGA loyalist introduced a bill that seemingly only served as a means to gain media attention.

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee introduced legislation proposing a way for Trump to run for a third term. In Ogles’ statement, he said this bill would ensure the country could “sustain the bold leadership our nation so desperately needs.”

However, the bill was specifically worded in a way that would only allow presidents who have not served two consecutive terms to run again. In other words, the only two presidents who would be able to run again would be Trump and Joe Biden.

Ogles caught some flack for introducing this bill just one day after a school shooting happened in his district, with people calling the bill insensitive.

It’s unclear what the reps' motives are, but one might infer that they’re vying for a seat at the table in Trump’s loyalist White House.

