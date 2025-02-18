The head of the criminal division in Washington, D.C.'s U.S. attorney’s office resigned in protest on Tuesday, after she said she was directed to improperly freeze assets that had been granted during President Joe Biden’s administration, the Washington Post reported.

Denise Cheung said in a letter to U.S. Attorney Ed Martin that she was ordered by the Deputy Attorney General's office to freeze $20 billion in grants for “climate and clean energy projects,” the Washington Post reported.

However, the Washington Post reported that the Justice Department can only freeze assets "when it has evidence suggesting the assets can be traced to a crime." And Cheung did not believe a crime had occurred.

Indeed, newly minted Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin posted on X about wanting to cancel the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund that would give grants to projects to fight climate change.

“Roughly $20 billion of your tax dollars were parked at an outside financial institution by the Biden EPA,” Zeldin said in a video posted to X, accusing the fund of being akin to tossing “gold bars off the Titanic.”

x 🚨The Biden EPA tossed $20 billion of “gold bars off the Titanic”.



BIG UPDATE! We found the gold bars and they are now being recovered for you, the hardworking American taxpayer.



Here are more of the details: pic.twitter.com/DM4C0TQcpj — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) February 13, 2025

So it appears that because Zeldin couldn’t just cancel this funding unilaterally, he needed to use improper avenues to freeze it instead.

Cheung is now the latest federal prosecutor to resign in protest from the Trump administration after refusing to carry out a directive viewed as unlawful or unethical.

Seven senior DOJ officials resigned last week after they refused a directive from then-acting Attorney General Emil Bove to drop the prosecution of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who was indicted for selling his influence to foreign nationals.

Danielle Sassoon

In a scathing resignation letter, Danielle Sassoon—who ran the office leading Adams' prosecution—said Bove's demand that she drop the case against Adams was, "an improper offer of immigration enforcement assistance in exchange for a dismissal of his case."

When the DOJ then asked other prosecutors to drop the case, five more resigned in protest.

Hagan Scotten, another one of the DOJ officials who resigned, wrote in a resignation letter, "any assistant U.S. attorney would know that our laws and traditions do not allow using the prosecutorial power to influence other citizens, much less elected officials, in this way. If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me."

According to the Washington Post, it was also Bove who made the demand to Cheung that she freeze these EPA assets.

The spate of resignations is the latest sign that Trump is weaponizing the DOJ against his enemies, as he's promised to do multiple times in the past.

As Daily Kos reported on Monday, the DOJ is now doing things at the behest of Trump, instead of merely serving the American people.

For now, prosecutors are resigning rather than carry out Trump’s plans. But what happens when the ethical prosecutors are rooted out and all that remains are the sycophants and wimps who are too afraid to stand up to clearly improper demands?

As Lisa Neeham wrote for Daily Kos, “unvarnished, unrestrained authoritarianism feels right around the corner.”

