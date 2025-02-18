Sean Duffy, the former MTV “Road Rules” contestant turned transportation secretary, lashed out at the former President Joe Biden’s administration on Monday night, falsely claiming that it didn’t invest sufficiently in air-traffic-control infrastructure. In fact, the Biden administration spent billions on the issue after President Donald Trump’s infrastructure failures during his first term.

“Mayor Pete [Buttigieg] failed for four years to address the air traffic controller shortage and upgrade our outdated, World War II-era air traffic control system. In less than four weeks, we have already begun the process and are engaging the smartest minds in the entire world,” Duffy wrote on X.

Duffy further lied and wrote that former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg used the Department of Transportation “as a slush fund for the green new scam and environmental justice nonsense,” and complained that the department’s workforce was allowed to work from home during a global pandemic that has killed over 1.2 million Americans since January 2020.

Duffy’s statements are not based in reality. Trump campaigned in 2015 and 2016 promising to pass infrastructure legislation, but he failed to deliver it and spent more time in his first term feuding with former “Apprentice” contestant Omarosa Manigault Newman than signing infrastructure legislation.

In 2021, his first year in office, Biden signed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, with a total of $1.2 trillion in infrastructure spending that Trump failed to secure. Included in that package was $25 billion for infrastructure investments related to airports and air traffic control.

Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Duffy’s complaint came in response to concerns expressed by Buttigieg after the Trump administration began purging hundreds of Federal Aviation Administration employees.

“The flying public needs answers. How many FAA personnel were just fired? What positions? And why?” Buttigieg asked.

Buttigieg wrote about the issue because the Trump firings are occurring in the midst of a series of airplane accidents that have happened since Trump was sworn in as president. Before Trump’s inauguration, it had been years since a major passenger-plane crash in the United States.

Most notably, there was the recent, tragic mid-air collision near Ronald Reagan National Airport, in Washington, D.C., that claimed the lives of dozens of commercial passengers and the service members aboard an Army Black Hawk helicopter. Trump’s immediate response to the incident was to blame racial diversity and gender equity.

The accident highlighted concerns about air-traffic-control safety amid Trump pulling back on minority recruitment programs at the FAA just as the agency needs people in the pipeline to work on air traffic issues. The Trump administration has prioritized racism over securing the airways, a reversal of the approach taken by the Biden administration.

At the same time that these issues are top of mind for many travelers, Duffy has been soliciting advice for how to deal with travel safety from the user base on X—which is composed of a disproportionate number of bigots these days.

Simultaneously, the administration is bringing in people from Trump donor Elon Musk’s company SpaceX to purportedly help with air traffic issues. It is unclear what the SpaceX team will be doing, but the company is infamous for describing an exploded rocket as a “rapid unscheduled disassembly.”

That probably isn’t what most Americans want to hear as they see their loved ones off at the airport.