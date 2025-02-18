A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Another MAGA cultist introduces ridiculous bill to worship Trump

This outlandish bill is likely to be laughed out of existence.

Things are only getting worse for New York City’s shady mayor

“New York City cannot endure this chaos any longer.”

Trump transportation flunky tries to blame plane crashes on Biden

They definitely have nothing to do with Trump’s mass firing of safety personnel …

Who's to blame for the DOGE disasters? Not Musk, says White House

It’s not a disaster if it was their plan all along!

Yet another DOJ official resigns in protest

But what happens when all that’s left are the wimps too afraid to stand up to Trump?

Hegseth attacks IRS as he returns from disastrous trip abroad

When faced with serious questions about job performance and competency, complain about a Democrat.

Cartoon: It just wasn't in the budget ...

Elon worked super hard for his billions!

Hey, has anyone seen the first lady?

Is she avoiding the spotlight? Or, like much of the country, is she simply over this presidency?

Say goodbye to the Rose Garden at Trump’s White House

Trump is making sure there are no signs of beauty in his presidency.

