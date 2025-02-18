Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Oregon’s first Republican congresswoman and President Donald Trump’s pick for labor secretary, could be the president’s first Cabinet pick to not have enough congressional support for her bid.

Of course, by first we’re intentionally excluding former Rep. Matt Gaetz, Trump’s first choice for attorney general who resigned once his penchant for allegedly paying minors for sex at drug-fueled parties came to the forefront.

Unlike Gaetz, Chavez-DeRemer isn’t necessarily plagued by scandal. But some Republicans on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee remain deeply suspicious of her union bonafides, which they say clash with the business community. Since one Republican, Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, is already against her bid, the GOP is going to need a Democrat on the committee to cross over and vote for her.

Sen. Rand Paul

“Her support for the PRO Act, which would not only oppose national right to work but would pre-empt state law on right to work—I think it’s not a good thing,” Paul said in January. “And it’d be sort of hard for me, since it’s a big issue for me, to support her. So I won’t support her.”

By that, Rand was referring to Chavez-DeRemer’s support for the pro-union PRO Act during her brief stint in Congress. (Chavez-DeRemer narrowly won the congressional race to represent Oregon’s 5th District in 2022, but was ousted from the seat this past November.) She’s also earned plaudits from groups traditionally aligned with Democrats, such as the AFL-CIO, and once worked at Planned Parenthood, according to NBC News, though she said it was a “brief, part-time job” in her twenties and she doesn’t “personally” support abortion.

Paul warned last month that as many as 15 Republicans could reject her nomination. But Chavez-DeRemer arguably can’t afford a second Republican defection, at least in committee.

As Semafor reported, Cabinet nominees can progress to the Senate floor with a non-favorable recommendation, but it’s rare. The GOP reportedly weighed doing this to help get Tulsi Gabbard, the newly appointed director of national intelligence, over the finish line but ultimately didn’t need to as all Republicans on the Senate Intelligence Committee endorsed her bid.

It’s possible that given Chavez-DeRemer’s pro-labor views, some of the committee’s 11 Democrats could vote in her favor. After all, the party is doing little so far to stop Trump’s unqualified picks from getting confirmed. And according to Semafor, Sens. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) Patty Murray (D-WA), and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) have not ruled out supporting her bid.

“I’ll give her a fair shake,” Baldwin told the outlet.

She added, “I try to view each nominee through the lens of whether they will help or hurt Wisconsin.”

Regardless of whether Chavez-DeRemer is truly pro-union, it would be rich if Democrats were responsible for helping her make it past the first Senate committee hurdle. Not only would that represent a break from Trump’s past Cabinet appointees (Gabbard, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. all relied on GOP support to overcome committee and the floor) but it would be a bad look for a party that’s supposed to be resisting Trump.

Instead, Democrats should use the opening given to them by Paul’s no-vote to sink a Trump nominee. This is a crucial time for the party and members need to use every tool in their arsenal, including blocking nominations when possible, to slow down Trump’s agenda.

Assuming the president’s labor pick makes it past the Senate’s HELP Committee—which is still a big if—some members of Congress have predicted she’ll be fine should her nomination go to the Senate floor.

Sen. John Fetterman (D–PA), Trump’s favorite Democrat, has already said he’d vote for her, meaning Chavez-DeRemer could lose four Republicans and still get confirmed.

“Is she controversial now? She was very pro-labor and supported the Pro Act, and I plan to vote yes, until they find a way that she’s controversial and turn it into more drama,” Fetterman told Semafor of Chavez-DeRemer’s upcoming vote.

Chavez-DeRemer will appear before the Senate HELP Committee on Wednesday at 10 AM ET.