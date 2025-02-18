New York University’s chapter of the College Republicans of America forced their president to resign after she made comments about Barron Trump that rubbed them the wrong way.

The now-former president, Kaya Walker, submitted her resignation about a week after a Vanity Fair article quoted her calling Barron, the youngest son of President Donald Trump, an “oddity on campus.”

“He goes to class, he goes home,” Walker told the outlet.

Those two quotes alone were apparently enough to give Walker the boot. On Monday, the campus chapter released a statement calling the college student’s statements “unfairly framed” but still “inappropriate.”

While the chapter was up in arms over her comments about Barron, it’s important to note that Barron is, in fact, not a member of the College Republicans of America. However, the group did manage to sneak in a plea for Donald Trump's son to join them.

“Barron Trump represents the future of the conservative movements, and we would be honored to have him join College Republicans of America,” Will Donahue, president of the College Republicans of America, said. “We invite Barron to join us in shaping the future of our party.”

President Donald Trump, wife Melania Trump, and son Barron Trump on Nov. 6, 2024

Walker wasn’t too far off when she called the 6-foot-7-inch 18-year-old an oddity. The rest of the media can’t seem to agree on whether Barron is a recluse or a ladies' man. On some days, TMZ claims that Barron is a gamer. However, on others, People magazine reports that he is a ladies' man whom “even liberal people” like.

But given Barron’s father’s track record of planting his own news stories, the accuracy of these gossip reports is unclear.

Outside of his studies, Trump’s youngest has picked up a typical job to work his way through college: luxury real estate.

As Daily Kos previously reported, Barron initially started a real estate company with his friends in July 2024 but dissolved it after his father’s victory in last year’s presidential election, to avoid media attention.

However, Barron’s business partner, Cameron Roxburgh, said they plan to relaunch their high-end real-estate development company in the spring.



