White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller appeared on CNN in an interview that took no time at all to go off the rails.

The uncharismatic Miller, who was being interviewed by Brianna Keilar to discuss Elon Musk and the so-called Department of Government Efficiency, went on a spiel that resembled anything but answers to her questions.

When asked about the recent firings of hundreds of nuclear security workers—who were then asked to return to work when DOGE realized what it actually did—Miller made a pathetic attempt to underplay the seriousness of the issue.

“Well, I wouldn't use the term ‘mistake,’” Miller said. “I would say that it's pretty standard when you're downsizing government. You make cuts, you assess those cuts, you see who needs to be rehired, who needs to be kept, who needs to be—”

“That's not what happened here,” Keilar cut him off. “These aren't normal things.”

As Miller rambled on in an ill-conceived semantics game, Keilar patiently explained the seriousness of mass firing the people responsible for safeguarding the country’s nuclear stockpile.

Moving on, Keilar asked Miller about reports of a federal worker who was fired while deployed. Members of the military make up around 30% of the federal workforce, and their civilian jobs are protected under the Uniformed Services and Employment and Reemployment Rights Act while they are deployed.

Miller feigned confusion, questioning whether or not Keilar was making up a law. Of course, she wasn’t.

Reeling, Miller then balked at Keilar’s simplest of questions: “Does your administration understand who is in the federal workforce?”

Having sufficiently embarrassed himself, Miller lost it and accused Keilar of saying things that she had not in fact said.

Looks like it’s tough for guys like Miller to maintain their composure when interviewed by someone who isn’t doling out Fox News-style back rubs.

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you. Can you chip in today?