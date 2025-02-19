Steve Bannon is still harping over Elon Musk’s presence at President Donald Trump’s side.

This time, the short-lived White House adviser during Trump’s first term is targeting Musk’s shady efforts to reduce the federal government.

“Musk is a parasitic illegal immigrant,” Bannon told UnHerd, a right-leaning news outlet. “He wants to impose his freak experiment and play-act as God without any respect for the country’s history, tradition or values.”

Bannon has taken up arms against Musk, who was born in South Africa, now that the mega-billionaire has weaseled his way into Trump’s affections.

And his concerns aren’t without warrant.

Trump’s unelected co-president raised alarms when it was revealed he had gained access to private citizens’ tax returns, among other sensitive data.

World’s richest man-child Elon Musk

Musk and DOGE also caused a frenzy last Thursday when Musk’s team of unqualified and apparently racist goons initiated a firing of more than 300 people at the National Nuclear Security Administration, which oversees the country’s nuclear weapons stockpile.

The administration quickly realized this was a mistake and worked to rehire those workers. However, per CNN, only 25 had been reinstated as of Monday.

However, while Bannon is lambasting the “parasitic” Musk, he might also want to examine his own behavior before pointing too many fingers.

As Daily Kos previously reported, Bannon pleaded guilty last week to fraud after duping donors who gave funds to his “We Build the Wall” fundraising effort. The $15 million raised was promised to go toward the construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, prosecutors said Bannon had funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars to the organization’s president.

Bannon won’t face any jail time—or at least any more—so long as he adheres to a couple of guidelines. He cannot serve as an officer or director of a charity or charitable organization in New York. He also cannot receive or hold assets for any charitable organizations.

Should he violate these terms, he could face up to four years behind bars.

