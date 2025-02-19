Elon Musk's so-called Department of Government Efficiency created yet another major disaster, after the mass firing of federal workers led to the ouster of critical federal employees who were working on the government's response to the bird flu outbreak that threatens the nation's health and economy.

According to NBC News, President Donald Trump’s Department of Agriculture is now trying to rehire those workers, saying those employees were fired by accident.

"Although several positions supporting [bird flu efforts] were notified of their terminations over the weekend, we are working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters," a USDA spokesperson told NBC News in a statement. "USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service frontline positions are considered public safety positions, and we are continuing to hire the workforce necessary to ensure the safety and adequate supply of food to fulfill our statutory mission."

The bird flu outbreak, which is impacting both chicken and dairy cow populations, has forced farmers to cull their populations of egg-laying chickens, leading to egg shortages and skyrocketing egg prices. In fact, egg prices hit a record high last month, with the cost of eggs rising an eye-popping 15.2% in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

x Datawrapper Content

The firings of USDA staffers is the latest significant error Musk and his unqualified DOGE bros have made.

CNN reported that over 300 staffers working to secure the country's nuclear weapons arsenal were also accidentally fired. The Trump administration was trying to hire those workers back. Thankfully, as of Tuesday, most have been reinstated, according to CNN.

On Tuesday, Boston’s John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum was also abruptly closed after staffers tasked with keeping the museum open were abruptly fired, CBS News reported.

"Due to an Executive Order concerning a 'reduction in force (RIF),' the JFK Library and Museum will be closed to the public until further notice," read a sign on the door of the library.

Democratic Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts slammed Trump and Musk for forcing the library’s closure.

“The JFK Library is a really special place. Every day, people from around the country & world visit to find inspiration from our 35th President. Trump let DOGE shut it down,” McGovern wrote in a post on X. “Meanwhile egg prices are through the roof and he's wasting money on publicity stunts at the Daytona 500.”

The recent firings could even impact Americans' ability to visit national parks as the layoffs have decimated the National Park Service.

“Yosemite National Park is delaying the sale of camping nights for five campgrounds (Upper Pines, Lower Pines, North Pines, Wawona, and Hodgdon Meadow),” Yosemite National Park wrote on its official Instagram page. “This delay affects reservations from June 15 - July 14. We understand the impact this has on visitors who are planning camping trips to the park. We are grateful for your patience. Our goal is to release these campground nights as soon as possible and we will provide at least a seven-day advance notice before reservations go on sale. The notice will be posted to the park's website and social media feeds.”

Visitors pose in front of Half Dome at Yosemite National Park, in California, on Oct. 17, 2013.

DOGE's disastrous layoff policy has been so destructive that it’s starting to piss off Republican lawmakers.

Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said DOGE needs to slow down because they are making mistakes.

“This latest example of individuals who were studying bird flu being fired from the Department of Agriculture is a perfect example," Collins told HuffPost's Igor Bobic. "Another is that they mistakenly put in charge of the FBI, a person that they didn't intend to be in charge temporarily of the FBI, that's what happens when you move too fast and you don't take the time to do a careful evaluation.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who has acquiesced to all of Trump’s demands despite reservations, also criticized DOGE’s cuts.

“I am all for efficiency and ultimately downsizing the federal government, but firing large numbers of new FBI agents is not the way to achieve this. Louisiana specifically benefits from newly hired FBI agents. We need to add to our law enforcement, not take away,” Cassidy wrote in a post on X.

But these same Republican lawmakers are doing nothing to stop DOGE’s destruction.

In fact, Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa said there is nothing Congress can do, even though Congress makes the laws that the executive has to abide by.

“Congress can’t do anything except complain about it," Grassley said, according to a report from RadioIowa, “but I think we have to have sympathy and understanding for people that are laid off.”

Cowards.

Correction: A previous version of this story misstated the number of fired nuclear-stockpile staff who returned after being fired. To date, most have returned, according to CNN; approximately, 25 have not.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.