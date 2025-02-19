A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump sucks up to Putin with deplorable smear of Zelenskyy

“If Trump surrenders Ukraine to Putin, he will go down as the biggest loser of the 21st Century.”

Whoops: Trump team 'accidentally' cans workers trying to stop bird flu

Endless chaos 🤝 Trump administration

Trump gives Musk green light for corruption during Fox News interview

Instead of fact-checking their wildly false claims, Hannity doted on the two “brothers.”

Trump's new order: He’s not just above the law, he is the law

At this rate, there won’t be much of an administrative state left.

White House posts despicable video of immigrants being deported

Donald Trump: cruel for the sake of being cruel.

Cartoon: Welcome to AI-merica

There won’t be a need for Social Security or health care once all workers are robots!

Trump admits 'inflation is back'—but somehow it's not his fault

It’s amazing what Joe Biden is capable of doing a month out of office!

Your camping plans may be kaput as Trump targets national parks

Trump allows a Canadian company to mine a national park in Utah. Because “America first” and all that.

Steve Bannon totally isn't jealous of Elon Musk

If he gets to steal from the government, then why can’t we??

JFK Library expected to reopen amid Trump’s funding chaos

John F. Kennedy could not be reached for comment.

