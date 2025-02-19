Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz of Florida, a DOGE caucus member, is calling on Elon Musk to step off of his social media soap box and have a real conversation.

“You’ve got to get out of your safe spaces,” Moskowitz said during an interview with MeidasTouch on Tuesday. “Go talk to the American people—not just on Fox, not next to the president, and not on X.”

Moskowitz challenged the billionaire fraudster to “come to Congress” and “mix it up with Democrats.”

Musk and his team of unqualified—blatantly racist—goons have been tearing through the federal workforce at an unprecedented speed that even they can’t seem to keep up with.

The wealthiest man in the world cut the U.S. Agency for International Development, which delivered crucial medical care and resources to the world’s most vulnerable populations.

In their firing frenzy, the DOGE dorks also accidentally fired people who oversaw nuclear safety, which led to a hurried attempt to remedy their mistake. Though they soon realized that they couldn’t rehire everyone because they didn’t have their updated contact information.

President Donald Trump listens as Elon Musk speaks during a White House press conference on Feb. 11, 2025.

In a similar blunder, DOGE fired a handful of bird flu experts, causing yet another disaster as the country faces a bird flu crisis that President Donald Trump has yet to address.

As the United States is reeling from Musk’s actions, he continues to defend himself in tweets and friendly media appearances, including his Tuesday night bro-fest with Sean Hannity.

“If he thinks he's so right and has the winning issue, he should come and do that,” Moskowitz says of his invitation for Musk to speak before Congress.

Moskowitz was the first Democrat to join the DOGE caucus. And other Democrats, like Rep. Val Hoyle of Oregon, have already jumped ship.

Come March 14, however, Musk might have to consider facing the wrath of Congress as the government faces a potential shutdown.

Democrats have hinted at using the little power they have in the House to curb Musk and Trump’s unchecked slashing of federal funding and staffers. With the GOP’s slim majority and the likelihood that some Republicans will jump ship, Speaker Mike Johnson will need the support of some Democrats to keep the government running.

It’s possible that Musk might have to come out of his safe space after all if he wants to play ball.

