Former Fox News host-turned-podcaster Megyn Kelly went on a condescending, sexist tirade Wednesday, blasting conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair for announcing on X that her baby is the 13th child of billionaire and DOGE bro Elon Musk.

“You do not have to make a choice where you try to bang the billionaire to get his baby so that he’ll put you up in some lavish New York City apartment and take care of you for the rest of his life,” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show “The Megyn Kelly Show.”

“And then be shocked, shocked, when he doesn’t actually want to have a relationship with you, and the only way you can maybe get him to respond to you is via tweet. I’m sorry, but again, you made choices. They were very bad ones, and these are the consequences of that,” she continued.

St. Clair revealed on Feb. 14 that she had recently given birth to Musk’s child.

“Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father,” she wrote.

Cue Kelly, self-appointed morality police.

“If this really did happen, she walked into this eyes open, that’s fine, no judgment. If that’s the way you want to live your life, go for it, sister—would not be my choice. But once you do that, once you do that, don’t ask me to feel sorry for you,” Kelly said.

Kelly has a history of betraying women during their time of need, particularly regarding sexual harassment claims against former Fox News executive Roger Ailes.

“I do wish I had done more,” she said after news broke of the accusations against Ailes, who sexually harassed Kelly herself.

Since Kelly left her anchor desk in 2017—after gifting viewers with right-wing gems like insisting that Santa Claus and Jesus are white—she’s been trying to stay relevant.

In December, Kelly welcomed Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on her show, during which he defended himself against the allegations of sexual assault.

And when she’s not projecting her own internalized misogyny, Kelly is melting down over Tom Hanks’ SNL skit and spouting Russian propaganda against Ukraine.

In 2024, Kelly came crawling back to President Donald Trump after he repeatedly humiliated her during media appearances and on the 2016 Republican primary debate stage.

"You've called women you don't like 'fat pigs,' 'dogs,' 'slobs,' and 'disgusting animals,'” she said to Trump during the event. “Does that sound to you like the temperament of a man we should elect as president?"

“What I say is what I say. And honestly, Megyn, if you don't like it, I'm sorry, I've been very nice to you, although I could probably maybe not be, based on the way you have treated me. But I wouldn't do that to you,” he responded

Trump appeared on CNN the next day, saying that “you can see that there was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.”

It didn’t take long for Kelly to forget Trump’s sexist attacks against her—and other women—and she didn’t hesitate to vouch for him in the 2024 election, even going as far as calling him a “protector of women.”

Which brings us back to St. Clair, who is just another opportunity for Kelly to punch down.

Kelly has never been a “girls’ girl.” And she’s certainly not starting now.