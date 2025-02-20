A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

DHS secretary wants to subject staffers to lie detector tests

Because polygraph tests are obviously going to save this mess of a department.

17 nightmarish consequences of Trump’s first month in office

And this isn’t even all of them.

Some Democrats now admit they screwed up by voting for Trump’s nominees

Too little, too late.

You might have to wait for your tax refund this year, thanks to Trump

This is what happens when you fire 6,000 employees in the middle of tax season.

Cartoon: Wish you were here

Psyche!

McConnell announces he's done taking a dump all over democracy

If only we cared.

Trump may try to buy off Americans with DOGE refund scam

Just another chance for Trump to see his name on a check.

Surprise! Trump broke all his Day 1 promises

Or was this his plan all along?

Click here to see more cartoons.