President Donald Trump’s second ex-wife, Marla Maples, may not be the first lady, but she still seems to have a role in the White House: pushing anti-vaccine misinformation.

The mother of Tiffany Trump has been spotted traversing West Palm Beach’s Mar-a-Lago and posing for photos at Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearing. But it’s Maples wellness organization, Global Wellness Forum, that raises some eyebrows in particular.

At first glance, the organization’s website claims to be “committed to creating exponential change to advance truth, sovereignty and wellness and freedom.” Whatever that means.

But just below the surface of Maples’ carefully curated site is a treasure trove of names of anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists, including the infamous Sherri Tenpenny. And its co-founder, Sayer Ji, is known for spewing anti-vax theories, including his most recent rant that the measles outbreak in Texas is actually caused by the vaccine itself.

RFK Jr. seems to have a history with Maples and Ji. Not only does the shirtless grifter follow the two on Instagram, but he’s also included in a photo on Ji’s account.

Sketchy friendship aside, RFK Jr. has already weaseled his way into the White House after blatantly denying that he ever said vaccines were bad, even though it is well documented that he did.

Now the brain-wormed bozo is already getting to work doing what he planned to do all along, including working to remove members of a panel that advises the federal government on vaccine approvals.

He has also instructed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to halt a flu vaccine campaign, even as cases are skyrocketing.

As for Maples, it’s no surprise to see more of the Trump family tree meddling in government affairs.

From Charles Kushner—Ivanka’s father-in-law—landing a role as ambassador to France, to Kimberly Guilfoyle—Don Jr.’s ex-fiancée—getting ambassador to Greece, it’s only fitting that Maples too has popped up in Trumpland.

