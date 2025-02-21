Elon Musk called Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen “fully retarded” and an “idiot” on Thursday after he blasted Musk’s repeated false claims that the stranding of two U.S. astronauts at the International Space Station was a Democratic political strategy.

Responding to a clip of Musk and President Donald Trump repeating the false claims during an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Mogensen called out Musk’s hypocrisy.

“What a lie. And from someone who complains about lack of honesty from the mainstream media,” he wrote on X.

Musk then responded by calling Mogensen the slur and repeating his false claims that the Biden administration decided to leave astronauts at the ISS in an effort to win the 2024 election.

“You know as well as I do, that Butch [Wilmore] and Suni [Williams] are returning with Crew-9, as has been the plan since last September. Even now, you are not sending up a rescue ship to bring them home. They are returning on the Dragon capsule that has been on ISS since last September,” Mogensen, who piloted a NASA mission aboard the SpaceX Dragon last year, said.

Musk continued his meltdown on social media, calling for the early deorbiting of the ISS and resorting to I-know-you-are-but-what-am-I defenses.

On Thursday, Musk repeated the lie, albeit less coherently, while being interviewed at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

“We obviously could have brought them back sooner, but they didn't want to. Didn't want anyone who supported President Trump to look good,” he said.

Musk continues to exhibit behavior that certainly proves we don’t live in a meritocracy.