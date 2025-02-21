A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

House Republican craps on constituents raging about DOGE destruction

Turns out voters don’t like it when billionaires meddle in the government.

Bannon's Nazi salute prompts far-right leader to bail on CPAC

Seems like the GOP is getting to be too racist, even for other far-right world leaders.

MAGA loyalist eyes easy primary for governor after Trump endorsement

You scratch my back, I’ll scratch yours.

New York Times caught passing off GOP flack as average Black voter

Stories like this distort important issues affecting the lives of all Americans.

What the f-ck did Elon Musk just do at CPAC?

Yes, it’s just as racist as you’d think.

This state wants to stop Dolly Parton from giving kids free books

“America First” except in literacy, apparently.

Cartoon: Slight tweak

As long as we’re renaming things …

Musk goes to war with astronaut who called out his BS

The quickest way to get on Musk’s bad side is to fact check his outlandish lies.

The second ex-Mrs. Trump is getting in on the anti-vaxx grift

Just one big, happy family!

