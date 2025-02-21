Donald Trump’s White House is using its state-run “Rapid Response 47” account to push lies, attack reporters, and hype fake poll numbers—blurring the line between official governance and a MAGA propaganda machine.

In a post on X Friday, the “Rapid Response 47” account posted a clip of White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt answering a question by NBC News Chief White House correspondent Peter Alexander on the White House north lawn.

“MUST WATCH: @PressSec smacks down Fake News loser @PeterAlexander as he tries to run cover for the WASTE, FRAUD, and ABUSE in the federal government,” the account posted to its more than 723,00 followers.

But Alexander asked a reasonable question, and it was far from the “smackdown” the page claimed it was.

“We’re now hearing from constituents in some traditionally red districts complaining about what they say is the chainsaw approach, saying that it’s being done very sloppily, the cuts to jobs and spending. How do you respond to that criticism?” asked Alexander.

“I love how the media takes a few critics when the overwhelming response from the American people is support for what this administration is doing,” replied Leavitt.

The account’s tactics mirror Trump’s own. In reality, Trump has been lying about his approval rating, making up fake polls that nobody could corroborate.

A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that 44% of voters approve of his administration so far, and 51% disapprove. Earlier numbers haven’t been any better. A Feb. 7 Pew Research poll showed his approval rating at 47%.

The “Rapid Response 47” X account is not the official White House account but is labeled as another government administrative page and links to the official White House website. It was rolled out by the White House shortly after the inauguration. Its bio states that it’s the “Official Rapid Response account of the Trump 47 White House. Supporting @POTUS's America First agenda and holding the Fake News accountable. MAGA!”

On Wednesday, the official White House X account posted an AI-altered photo of Trump portrayed as a king wearing a crown, stating, “Long live the king.” On Tuesday, the same account drew outrage after it posted a degrading ASMR-style video of undocumented immigrants being detained and transported out of the country.

The attacks on the press haven’t stopped at social media accounts.

The White House has also attacked the First Amendment by banning the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One over the news organization refusing to call the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America” after Trump’s executive order declaring it so. The administration’s newly appointed Federal Communication Commission chair, Brendan Carr, also filed three new complaints against CBS News, ABC News, and NBC News in January.

With government-run accounts amplifying partisan attacks, AI-generated propaganda, and press restrictions, Trump’s second term is looking more tyrannical by the day.