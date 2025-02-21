President Donald Trump spoke to several governors at the White House Friday, where he gave a rambling—and sometimes contentious—speech about his desire for an exclusively in-person voting system.

Maybe more importantly, Trump semi-coherently explained that computers are bad for voting. Why? Because Elon Musk said so.

“I did ask Elon, because he knows more about computers than anybody I know. I said, ‘what do you think of the voting system?’ He said, ‘computers are not meant for voting. It's just not good, it's too many transactions taking place, too quickly. It's just not,’ he said honestly,” Trump said.

Trump has repeated false claims that mail-in voting results in massive election fraud, citing France’s system of counting paper ballots by hand as the model he would like to follow.

Trump’s distaste for mail-in voting goes back years, and it’s the root of his Big Lie about the 2020 election being rigged.

The idea that Musk, who made his money founding Paypal, which boasts tens of billions of safe digital financial transactions every year, doesn’t think that computers can handle voting transactions is laughable.

This is the same guy who wants to turn his social media company X into an “everything app” for all financial, electoral, and social interactions/transactions. In fact, Musk and his DOGE crew have been working to dismantle the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which would normally regulate his attempts to monopolize consumer interactions through such an app.

Mail-in voting has been steadily increasing since the 1980s and is considered very safe. The security of U.S. electronic voting infrastructure, on the other hand, has recently been compromised by Trump and Musk’s pummeling of government agencies.

If Trump and Musk have any interest in improving election security, then firing workers in the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is definitely the way to do it.