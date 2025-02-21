Chris Kluwe managed to do the impossible: make the entire nation interested in what was happening at a city council meeting.

The former punter for the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings—now an author, football coach, and committed video gamer—saw the bigger picture behind the city council’s plan to install a plaque spelling out M-A-G-A at his local Huntington Beach, California, library. So he spoke out and ended up being carted out of the meeting by police officers, garnering nationwide media attention.

“We need people to wake up and realize that [Donald Trump] is not a man who is going to make America great again,” Kluwe told Daily Kos.

"I think there are a lot of good Americans out there who believe that Trump has their best interests in mind, just like there are a lot of good Germans who believe that Hitler had their best interests in mind," he added.

For some, Kluwe’s act of civil disobedience, which consisted of delivering a fiery condemnation of Trump and the MAGA movement then stepping past the lectern and approaching the city council members, might be their first introduction to the towering, nerdy activist. However, his roots in advocacy go back more than a decade to his time in the NFL.

During Kluwe’s 2012 season with the Vikings, he became an advocate for same-sex marriage prior to its national legalization in 2015.

Chris Kluwe was an outspoken advocate for same-sex marriage.

His outspoken support at the time helped encourage athletes to come out as gay. Retired Minnesota Timberwolves center Jason Collins was one player who openly thanked Kluwe for paving the way for professional sports players to feel comfortable talking about their sexuality.

But Kluwe’s career soon hit a roadblock when he was cut from the Vikings and never returned to the NFL. Many, including himself, believe it had to do with his activism.

So, why put himself in the spotlight again? For Kluwe, it’s simple.

“I want to live in a world where people are free to live their own life, because I want to be free to live my own life,” he told Daily Kos.

And today, the possible consequences for for speaking are much higher.

“MAGA is profoundly corrupt, unmistakably anti-democracy, and, most importantly, MAGA is explicitly a Nazi movement,” he told the staunchly pro-Trump Huntington Beach City Council on Tuesday as applause erupted in the audience.

Kluwe’s words have since gone viral, as the athlete went on to reference Trump’s innumerable attacks on vulnerable communities.

In his first month back in the White House, the convicted felon has stripped the transgender community of their rights. He has placed undocumented immigrants in chains, using their suffering as cruel social media content. He has gutted the federal workforce while blaming diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts for deadly plane crashes.

For Kluwe, the call to action is clear.

"We should all be able to come together as American citizens and say: No kings, no tyrants—not now, not ever,” he told Daily Kos.

But as we face almost four more years of Trump’s rule, the left is searching for someone who will be a face for the opposition.

When asked who should lead the charge, Kluwe wasted no time before answering.

“AOC, obviously,” Kluwe told Daily Kos, referring to the outspoken Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York.

Chris Kluwe played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2005 to 2012.

“The problem is that too much of the current party is interested in blaming her for causing activists to rise up and split the party,” Kluwe said. “They're not interested in supporting her and her message, even though it resonates among tons of people.”

But like many Americans on the left, Kluwe feels that Democrats spent too much time pandering to “fundraising requests” and not enough time going after Trump.

“We need to make sure Donald Trump goes to jail because he's a traitor and a criminal now,” he said.

“It's no longer the time for words,” he told Daily Kos. “Words aren't going to fix where we're at now, because you didn't take the steps necessary back then.”

As for Kluwe’s future in politics, he isn’t too keen on running for office himself.

“I firmly believe that anyone who wants power should never be allowed to wield it like that,” he said.

Kluwe thinks it takes a very specific set of values to be a good politician.

"To be in politics, especially in America, is to be a public servant,” he said. “You're there to serve the public, and that is an exhausting job."

He told Daily Kos that if enough people pushed him to do it, he would take the gig. But his dreams are much more low-key.

“I want to be home playing video games,” Kluwe said. “I want people to treat each other well so everyone has the same shot at succeeding in life.”



Daily Kos is different because we don't hold back, and we're not afraid to call out Trump. Remember "Is he evil or merely stupid?" Yeah, that was us, and will continue to be with your support. Chip in $5 to Daily Kos.