Welcome to What the Media Missed, where we dig into the many examples of legacy media malpractice that disgraced the nation’s front pages this week—while highlighting how Daily Kos goes past the spin to uncover the real horror stories of our new Trump era.

Medicaid in danger

Ask Donald Trump his position on Medicaid and he’ll swear up and down that Republicans won’t lay a finger on the program, which covers over 66 million Americans. Legacy media outlets have largely given Trump the benefit of the doubt—an odd choice given the president’s tendency to just make shit up.

Despite his pledge to “love and cherish” Medicaid dominating the headlines, Trump this week backed a House GOP spending plan that would enact sweeping cuts to the health insurance program. Daily Kos dug into what those cuts mean for elderly and low-income Americans, including benefit cuts so extreme that many states will have no choice but to force currently insured seniors out of the program. Meanwhile, the top 1% of American earners would reap the benefits, in the form of a tax cut.

Trump must be breathing a sigh of relief over all the soft headlines he and Speaker Mike Johnson are getting, because a new Associated Press-NORC poll found that cutting Medicaid remains one of the most unpopular ideas in America. Roughly 70% of respondents said the government should either preserve or expand Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid, while majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and independents all said protecting those programs should be a priority. Johnson and House Republicans cross those voters at their own peril.

Trump’s embrace of hardline Medicaid cuts may make things harder for him in the Senate, after Trump ally and Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley openly broke with the president to condemn the idea of gutting the program.

Capitol Hill is headed for another entitlement crisis. It couldn’t happen to more deserving scumbags.

Ukraine fumble

Speaking of squishy headlines, the continued institutional surrender of the American media continued this week with a flood of headlines intended to put a normalizing spin on Trump’s most legally outrageous actions. That was especially true of Trump’s stunning decision to align the United States with Russia in its ongoing war in Ukraine, a baffling and sudden strategic realignment without parallel in American history.

Even international media outlets got in on the minimization. The BBC described Trump as “very frustrated” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky declined a deal that would award half of his nation’s lithium and titanium to American companies. In fact, this was no “deal”—it was an attempt by Trump to use Ukraine’s war weariness to rob the country blind.

What did Republican leaders have to say about Trump’s outrageous and potentially criminal quid pro quo offer? Who knows! Outlets like The New York Times treated the silence of GOP lawmakers as standard operating procedure instead of a shameful dereliction of duty.

As it turns out, it wasn’t that hard to find Republicans who were frustrated and even furious at Trump’s decision to betray one of the GOP’s core foreign policy principles. Daily Kos found examples from lawmakers including Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska ,and Rep. Mike Lawler of New York, among plenty of others. The criticism was there the entire time—the legacy media just didn’t bother trying to find it.

The sanewashing of Steve Bannon

Legacy media’s love of conflict was on full display this week when crackpot anti-government podcaster Steve Bannon blasted Elon Musk as a “parasitic illegal immigrant” trying to “play-act as God.” The Times eagerly took Bannon’s bait, framing the feud as a battle between the chaotic Musk and the principled, cost-cutting conservative Bannon.

Back in reality, Daily Kos saw the Bannon-Musk feud for what it really was, noting that “Steve Bannon totally isn’t jealous of Elon Musk.” The piece offered some psychoanalysis that the legacy media missed—including the growing realization among stalwart MAGA loyalists like Bannon that tech billionaires like Musk have displaced many of Trump’s earliest acolytes.

It doesn’t help matters that Bannon, a repeat federal felon who pleaded guilty last week to yet another fraud case, is now too politically toxic even for Trump. Bannon’s indignation over Musk’s misbehavior isn’t a matter of principle—it’s the frustrated rage of a man who’s realized too late that he’s been pushed to the side.

That must come as an especially bitter pill for Bannon, who played a lead role in connecting Trump’s MAGA movement with the tech billionaires who are now poised to take it over.

In the end, Bannon was iced out of power for breaking his own cardinal rule: Never look for honor among thieves.

Headline Watch with Oliver Willis

Oh (no), Canada …