On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced that failed congressional candidate, conspiracy theorist, and right-wing influencer Dan Bongino was his selection to serve as deputy director of the FBI. The decision followed the recent installation of fellow conspiracy theorist and Trump fanboy Kash Patel as FBI director—who received no Democratic votes for his nomination and near-unanimous Republican support.

The appointments will weaponize America’s most powerful law enforcement organization to pursue an extremist agenda as Trump continues to use his position to attack his political enemies.

Bongino is a former Secret Service agent who pivoted to right-wing media after a series of failed congressional campaigns. He ran for a Senate seat in Maryland in 2012 and a congressional seat in 2014 and lost, then he tried the same thing in 2016 in Florida and lost that race too.

The failed candidate demonstrated his habit of public meltdowns after he called a Politico reporter in 2016 to complain about their coverage of his race. “Go fuck yourself, you piece of shit!” he screamed at the journalist.

Bongino was a frequent guest on infamous right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ show, Infowars. He told the host and listeners to the show that the public is “being manipulated” by a “tyrannical group of insiders,” and accused the Obama administration of using “tactical” and “strategic propaganda weapons.”

His promotion of conspiracies led to stints at the now-defunct NRA TV and a weekend hosting job on Fox News. The new appointment will make Bongino the twentieth Fox News figure that Trump has hired to run the U.S. government.

Trump likely became a supporter of Bongino after the pundit began promoting conspiracy theories involving former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Trump. Bongino also wrote a conspiratorial pro-Trump book called “Follow the Money: The Shocking Deep State Connections of the Anti-Trump Cabal.” Patel, his new boss, wrote pro-Trump children’s books before getting his FBI nod.

Ahead of the 2020 election, Bongino used his online show to push baseless conspiracies about the race as Trump headed toward defeat against President Joe Biden. He falsely accused Democrats of working on a “coming coup.”

Following the death of right-wing radio host Rush Limbaugh, Bongino was touted as the person to follow up in the footsteps of the infamously bigoted host as a leading conservative thought leader. But that hasn’t happened.

Instead, Bongino has continued to be popular with conservative audiences but hasn’t attained anything resembling the influence of Limbaugh at his prime in the 1990s and early 2000s.

Bongino is more affiliated with pushing unhinged rants, like his post from last May where he complained about “scumbag commie libs” supposedly pushing for a “cold civil war.”

“Libs are the biggest pussies I’ve ever seen and they use others to do their dirty work,” he wrote. “They’re not ready for what comes next. They never have been. It’s all revolutionary cosplay with them. Not anymore, as it’s all real now. You assholes wanted it. Now you’ve got it. Good luck.”

That is the mindset of the person Trump has put at the highest level of law enforcement, entrusted with protecting millions of Americans from crime and terrorism. Trump is enabling crime and replacing effective law enforcement with unhinged fanboys.