As billionaire and DOGE mastermind Elon Musk demands that underpaid federal workers justify their jobs or face the ax, the mother of his 13th child is releasing cringeworthy screenshots for the world to see.

Conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair announced on Valentines Day that she had joined the ranks of Musk baby mamas, becoming the fourth woman to bear a child fathered by the bigoted billionaire.

One major downside to having a baby with the world’s richest man: He’s been almost entirely absent, which has prompted St. Clair to take matters—or parenthood—into her own hands.

St. Clair wants full legal custody of the baby referred to in legal filings as “R.S.C.” To prove the parentage of the child born in September 2024, St. Clair included photos of what she claims are private Signal conversations between her and Musk.

“I want to knock you up again,” the Tesla owner allegedly texted her.

In another text, the man who is famously preoccupied with birth rates wrote, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make.”

Despite his horny proclamations, the baby daddy hasn’t been around much. He’s been so busy wreaking havoc on the U.S. government that St. Clair reported to the New York Supreme Court that Musk has only met his youngest child a total of three times in the past five months. One of those times, she says, the visit lasted a mere 30 minutes.

And it seems that Musk isn’t just neglecting his newest addition, but his old flame as well.

On Thursday, Musk was waving a chainsaw around while on stage at the Conservative Political Action Conference while social media sites lit up with posts from people wondering if he was back on ketamine.

Meanwhile, his ex-lover Grimes took to X in an act of desperation to beg Musk to help with medical care for their son.

"Plz respond about our child's medical crisis,” the singer wrote in a since-deleted tweet. "I am sorry to do this publicly but it is no longer acceptable to ignore this situation. This requires immediate attention."

In a separate tweet, the mother of three of Musk’s children added, "If you don't want to talk to me can you please designate or hire someone who can so that we can move forward on solving this. This is urgent, Elon.”

Musk’s extracurricular activities don’t necessarily have anything to do with his ability to run a business. It’s possible to be a great CEO with terrible parenting skills.

However, deciding the fate of humanitarian aid, Medicaid, and other programs for those in need might while running Tesla and tweeting nonstop might not be the best job for someone who can’t be bothered to provide medical care for their own child.