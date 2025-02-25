Democratic Rep. Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico brought some thunder to the House floor on Tuesday. With Donald Trump’s “big, beautiful” tax cut for the wealthy teetering on the edge of failure, Stansbury made it clear where the Democratic Party and the American people stand.

“I rise today to oppose this so-called budget resolution, which is one of the greatest heists in American history, as they loot the Treasury to give permanent tax breaks to billionaires at the expense of millions of Americans,” Stansbury said. “We’re talking about cuts to health care, Medicaid, Medicare.”

“These cuts are cruel. They are unnecessary. They are undemocratic. And they will blow a hole through our deficit spending by $4 trillion,” she continued. “Because this is not a budget resolution. This is a blueprint for suffering.”

Trump and the Republican Party are trying to cut taxes for the wealthy by cutting hundreds of billions from Medicaid and the social safety net. And their attempts to paint this as a kind of cost savings has failed every credible metric applied to it.

Stansbury pulled no punches, calling out Musk and co.’s willingness to cause American families’ suffering in their desire for control.

“It's about power and greed. And the GOP is enabling them,” she said. "So we will not sit down and do it. We will not support this budget resolution, and we will not give them one single vote."

Stansbury is the ranking Democrat on the House’s new Delivering on Government Efficiency subcommittee, where she has exhibited this same fire.