A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Elon Musk and DOGE don't have the receipts

Turns out, most of DOGE’s “savings” aren’t really saving Americans a dime.

Oh no! Trump’s handouts to the rich are on thin ice

Won’t somebody please think of the yacht owners?!

‘Call Elon Musk’: GOP lawmakers face voter rage for DOGE cuts

They really expected to get away with this, didn’t they?

Musk’s DOGE drama won’t help him beat deadbeat dad allegations

"Plz respond about our child's medical crisis” is a real message one of his exes sent him on X.

Cartoon: The dark side

That said, the U.S. is certainly not as likable as Chewbacca.

Trump proves yet again he gives the world's weirdest handshakes

The latest travails in Donald Trump: Normal Human Man.

GOP House member avoids arrest—thanks to Trump-appointed prosecutor

Fill the swamp.

Jon Stewart’s DOGE rage draws blood—literally

“I'll be going to the hospital soon.”

