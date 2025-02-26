Two well-known figures in the conservative world are feuding, highlighting that even as the right is having a moment in America, they are not above petty infighting.

Leaked video of Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) making comments on a hot mic following a British media appearance surfaced online. Crenshaw was asked by GB News correspondent Steven Edginton if he has ever met Tucker Carlson.

“We’ve talked a lot on Twitter. If I ever meet him, I’ll fucking kill him,” Crenshaw responded.

After the remarks circulated, Trump donor and co-president Elon Musk took a break from assaulting government agencies via his Department of Government Efficiency and chimed in, asking, “Why is Crenshaw homicidal regarding Tucker?”

This was followed up with Carlson calling out Crenshaw: “Why don’t you come sit for an interview and we’ll see how you do? I’ll send you my address, @DanCrenshawTX.”

Crenshaw and Carlson have clashed in the past. When Crenshaw criticized other Republicans for wanting to cut off aid to Ukraine being used to fend off the Russian invasion, Carlson began calling the congressman “eyepatch McCain.” The reference was to an eyepatch Crenshaw wears following military combat injuries and Republican Sen. John McCain, who frequently backed foreign military intervention when he was alive.

In spite of their disagreement, Crenshaw is no moderate. He is a diehard conservative who staunchly opposes abortion rights, has the backing of the pro-gun extremist NRA, and who led the defense of Donald Trump as he fumbled the response to the COVID-19 pandemic during his first term in office.

Carlson is of course the disgraced, racist former Fox News host turned podcaster. In the closing weeks of the 2024 election, Carlson demonstrated his allegiance to Trump with a speech referring to Trump as a “dad” who was coming home to spank Vice President Kamala Harris for her liberal ideology equated to bad behavior.

No matter who wins this conservative feud, there aren’t too many good guys to be found.