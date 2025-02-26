Late Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump shared a tasteless and offensive computer-generated video on his Truth Social platform. The opening titles read “GAZA 2025,” followed by “What’s Next?”

The video begins with a bombed out, destroyed Gaza, reimagined as a “Trump Gaza” resort for the wealthy. The Dubai-style fantasy includes beach cabanas, private yachts, and a svelte Elon Musk making cash rain from the sky.

The creators of this insulting monstrosity clearly aimed to please Trump, who is known for his love of garish gold things, though it has not been revealed who made the video. There is a terrifyingly large statue, an oversized golden Trump head on a child’s balloon, and in a glaring golden gift shop.

Oh … and AI-generated bearded, bikini-wearing belly dancers gyrating on a beach.

It is interesting to note that while Trump is tied to all of the gold and land, it is Musk that benefits from the most physical retooling. One scene shows Trump dancing with a belly dancer in a bar, but unlike Musk, he does not receive the same Ozempic-level makeover.

The video ends with a shirtless Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu enjoying drinks on the sand in front of Trump’s fantasy Gaza resort.

x Trump posted this “Trump Gaza” AI video late last night to Truth Social — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T12:17:40.669Z

Trump has said he wants a “long-term” occupation and ownership of the Palestinian home, which has faced international pushback. He has promised to turn Gaza into “the Riviera of the Middle East,” which has faced international pushback. His plan would permanently displace the entire Palestinian population of approximately 2 million men, women, and children.

