Right-wing family feud: GOP lawmaker wants to ‘kill’ Tucker Carlson

It’s gonna get ugly.

Wag the DOGE: White House in full spin mode over Musk's chaotic mess

It’s hard to clean things up when you don’t even know who’s in charge.

The House GOP passed their crappy budget. Now comes the hard part

And millions of Americans will be impacted.

Musk hates government spending—unless the money goes to him

He’s all for cutting, because it all seems to go in his gigantic pockets.

Cartoon: Guilt of America

It seems no one is safe.

Ukraine's new deal with Trump is its best bet

It’s extortion, but it just may help Ukraine win the war.

MAGA military contractors pitch $25B deportation scheme to Trump

Because what this country needs is private citizens rounding up immigrants.

Trump fawns over Musk at Cabinet meeting in latest co-presidency cringe

This is what buying the presidency can get you.

Trump's AI fever dream vision of Gaza is full of gross WTF moments

Just when you think Trump can’t get any more disgusting, he surprises you.

