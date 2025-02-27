Have you seen the AI video shared by Donald Trump on his Truth Social site that depicts his bizarre, vulgar plans for Gaza?

As you might expect, liberals are like: WTF? Gaza residents are livid. The Palestinian Authority called it “a serious violation of international law.”

And Muslims who voted for Trump are as stupid as ever.

“Faye Nemer, CEO and Founder of the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) American Chamber of Commerce in Dearborn, Michigan, called the video ‘offensive and counterproductive to peace talks’ in a statement to NPR,” the outlet reported. “Nemer, who says she voted for Trump in November, is calling on him to remove the video and issue a ‘reconciliatory statement.’”

And then we all had a good laugh …

What’s more surprising is that even the staunch MAGA minions are unsettled by the video. The replies to Trump’s latest desperate plea for attention are harsh.

On Reddit’s r/Conservative subreddit, the MAGAts were stunned.

“What the fuck is going on?”

“Actually infuriating.”

“Hey Mr. President let’s not post AI videos of a utopian Gaz-a-lago. I get that Trump is enthralled by AI and he likely saw this video and went ‘wow, that’s incredible … what a beautiful thing, right?’ but let’s have a little sensitivity.”

“This is the kind of shit that is going to let the Dems win the generic ballot like 54-46 in the mid terms. We knew it was coming at some point, it’s baked in with Trump. Taking petty stupid fights and posts on social media is who he is. The only good thing I can grasp is that idk how much people really care about mean tweets anymore”

“I get that Trump isn't afraid to speak his mind... but how is this Presidential? Let Don Jr post it…”

“If Trump wasn't POTUS and just some investor I'd be all over this, but I would love a little more level of seriousness from the most powerful man in the world.”

Of course, the people voicing rational criticism were accused of being “leftist trolls” and “bots,” so don’t ever underestimate the Trump cult’s ability to rationalize anything and everything. That even extends to their fellow conservatives getting squeamish at Trump’s embrace of idolatry—something the Bible says is supposedly bad.

Responding to Trump on his Instagram post, Melaniethemortgagechick posted this:

This is not a Republican or Democratic issue. This is a humanity issue. I voted for Donald Trump. I did NOT vote for this. Neither did anyone else I know. The lack of humanity, decency, respect has made me regret my vote. We did NOT vote for you to take a graveyard and turn it into an adult play ground. It was to stop the killing and to stop sending Israel our hard earned money. Not to make a mockery of the loss of hundreds of thousands of people who are STILL not even buried yet. Even at war we allow people the right to bury their dead with dignity. Especially when we know that most were not holding guns shooting at our allies. And the context of the video! Your presidency is supposed to be a legacy, and this video will forever shadow it. Instead of being remembered 100 years from now as one of the greatest presidents, history is going to dictate you making a mockery of a genocide and apartheid.

After being roundly mocked for because she voted for exactly this, Melaniethemortgagechick deleted her entire account.

Over at Truth Social, the responses are also … not great for Trump.

“This may be trolling, but many of us your supporters) are scratching our heads over this one! The golden statue of yourself is very disheartening, and the men dressed as woman are exactly what we are trying to get away from! This video is heartbreaking and will make even the biggest DJT supporters question what the F is going on! I don't like it at all! 💔”

The AI-rendered golden statue of Trump is evincing particular disgust over on Trump’s own social media outlet.

“What sort of sick ad is this?! I have been behind you Trump, but this inspiration of a golden God-like statue of you, standing in a metropolis built on the graves of tens of thousands of murdered (mostly) children and women is SICK. You should remove this video and apologise to the Palestinians, and the good people of the world who've watched the genocide for over a year. Besides, this is NOT your land, it belongs to the Palestinian people!!! You're giving yourself a bad name and image. Just get rid of this video. It's SICK SICK SICK.”

“This is just plain wrong!! This video is in very bad taste and just plain horrible!! The gold statue is 100% wrong no matter which way you try to make it come across. This video makes me sick.”

At least one conservative on Truth Social is coming around to where Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and the rest of us were last summer.

“Something does not add up here??? Really does not feel that this is something Trump would post!!” the Trump fan wrote. “Wonder if someone is messing with his account??!! I surely hope so!! Very creepy!!”

Yes, creepy! Did anyone find out why Democrats dropped the “creepy” and “weird” attack lines that were resonating so well during the 2024 election season? Anyway, I digress.

One of the most bizarre elements of the video that spurred reactions was the bearded belly dancers, because, you know, AI is weird.

“bearded belly dancers; you dancing with someone other than your wife; this was weird for me and I love you Trump- This should be deleted; not good.”

Oh dear. If this MAGAt is concerned about Trump dancing with someone other than his wife … who wants to tell her?

There will never be a singular moment that will move Trump voters to proclaim, “I SEE THE LIGHT—I SHOULD’VE VOTED FOR KAMALA.” Most will never stop defending their cult leader. They have too much ego invested in him.

But remember, we don’t need them all. Siphoning just 10% of Trump voters would shift millions of votes, and swaying 10% of nonvoters would add millions more. And that’s what Democrats are looking for in order to defeat Trump: doubts and unease, slowly ratcheting up over the coming year. Death by a thousand papercuts.

This video cut deeper than anything I’ve seen during this Trump presidency so far. Nothing has outraged his own supporters more. And if this helps them get used to being angry at their Dear Leader, it’ll be easier to get mad at him next time.

And Trump can always be counted on to give them a next time.