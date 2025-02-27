On Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced via social media that he’s launching a new podcast, which he promised will be “anything but the ordinary politician podcast.”

It will be produced by iHeartMedia, the same San Antonio-based corporation that distributes Texas Sen. Ted Cruz’s thrice-weekly show, “Verdict.” Newsom promised to speak to people “directly that I disagree with” (i.e., Republicans and “architects in the MAGA movement”) as well as those he said he looks up to.

“We need to change the conversation and that’s why I’m launching a new podcast,” Newsom said in a clip posted to X. “There’s an onslaught of information we take in, so let’s take it to the sources without the typical political mumbo-jumbo.”

Newsom also promised to host “real conversations,” about topics like the rising price of eggs and the impact of tariffs on the everyday American. Beyond that, though, the day’s news events will drive what subjects the show hits, Anthony York, a spokesperson for Newsom told Daily Kos.

“While it’s not just gonna be Californians listening to the podcast, a lot of what’s happening here has interest beyond the state’s borders,” York said, citing the wildfires that ravaged the state earlier this year and California’s efforts to rebuild as examples. Though future stories are in flux, York said that there are certain issues Newsom has a “personal interest” in that might make it to the show, such as the burgeoning artificial intelligence and tech industries.wi

Newsom, left, surveys damage in Pacific Palisades with CalFire's Nick Schuler, center, and Senator Alex Padilla, D-Calif.) during the Palisades Fire Jan. 8, 2025, in Pacific Palisades, California.

So far, at least, this latest venture by the Democratic governor does sound a lot like the average political podcast. But you can’t really blame Newsom for wanting to attract a wider audience. After all, a verified voter survey from the Republican polling firm Echelon Insights, released earlier this month, asked likely Democratic voters whom they would vote for if the 2028 presidential primary were held today, found Newsom in fourth place. (Only 6% said they preferred Newsom, compared with 36% who wanted Vice President Kamala Harris. Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg netted 10% support, while 9% of respondents said they backed Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.)

But it is notable that, of all mediums, Newsom chose to launch a podcast. His announcement comes as Democrats struggle to find a compelling message while President Donald Trump and his allies destroy the federal government.

Indeed, a Democrat in the podcasting space could be good for the party, especially considering that right-wing influencers have dominated talk radio for decades.

York said the misinformation Republicans andTrump spread about Newsom and the wildfires underscored “how woefully behind Democrats are in the [podcasting] space.”

“That kind of weaponized misinformation [by Trump and Musk] isn’t accidental, that’s a tactic and it’s effective,” he said. “It’s increasingly important to have information in place to be able to communicate with people, so this is Newsom feeling his way through and trying to experiment a little and build out a different mode of communicating.”

While Newsom already co-hosts the show “Politickin’,” which is also produced by iHeart, with Super Bowl champion Marshawn Lynch and agent Doug Hendrickson, the governor suggested to Politico that his new show will give him the chance to focus more extensively on politics.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is a possible guest.

Speaking with Daily Kos, York said Newsom’s show will take inspiration from HBO’s “Real Time with Bill Maher” and defended the governor’s decision to invite Republicans onto it. Though it’s not clear who he’s booked for the show, his social media video announcing it featured right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk, DOGE bro Elon Musk, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Newsom also told Politico to “look at the lineup of [the Conservative Political Action Conference]” if you want a hint as to the half-dozen guests who have already agreed to appear on his show. (York offered no further hints to Daily Kos.)

“Part of his brand is being willing to go into the lion’s den and have conversations with people he doesn’t always agree with. I think the hope is he can engage with ‘the other side’ a little bit and do it in a combative way when required,” York said. “We also hope he can do this in a more thoughtful and deliberative way when the personalities allow.”

It’s somewhat interesting, though, that Newsom found Republicans willing to go on his show considering CPAC’s recent straw poll, according to Politico, identified him and California Sen. Adam Schiff as two Democrats who pose the greatest threat to the Republicans and the nation.

Relatedly, Newsom has been a frequent critic of Trump. In a November post to his social media site, Truth Social, Trump referred to the California governor as “Gavin Newscum.”

Then again, Newsom is no stranger to the right-wing ecosystem, York said. He’s one of a few Democrats who has made semi-regular appearances on Newsmax and Fox News, two outlets with more conservative audiences. And for some reason, in 2023, he debated DeSantis, another politician who could easily run for the presidency again in 2028.

Newsom assured Politico that his podcast won’t be all about elevating GOP voices, though. In fact, he encouraged Democrats to come on his show so he could challenge them on where the party is on various issues.

“I’m asking the same questions you’re asking of me: Where the hell is the Democratic Party? What are we doing? Who are we? Where are we going? What’s the path back? I’m having the exact same conversations, and I just thought it’d be a hell of a lot more interesting to do it publicly and to do it as honestly as I can,” he said.