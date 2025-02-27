President Donald Trump is set to meet face-to-face with the man he’s repeatedly trashed online. During his first Cabinet meeting, Trump confirmed that he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenkskyy on Friday, during his visit to Washington, D.C. And it’s sure to be uncomfortable to watch after his awkward bilateral with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier this week.

Trump said the session with Zelenskyy aims to solidify a deal that would give the U.S. $500 billion worth of Ukraine’s rare earth mineral rights in return for financial and military support.

Trump has used his first month in office to push false pro-Kremlin narratives about the cause of the war in Ukraine, saying that Russia did not invade and Ukraine “should have never started it.”

While the details of the negotiation remain unclear, Zelenskyy told reporters he’ll review the deal’s draft text. He said the text should include a line guaranteeing “security guarantees for Ukraine” from future Russian attacks—a critical point given Trump’s recent history of wavering on U.S. commitments to Ukraine and cozying up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Puti and Trump sure seem chummy.

“Of course, this agreement is about economics. But I asked for there to be at least an understanding that we are seeing things the same way and that all of it is part of future security guarantees,” said Zelenskyy at a news conference on Wednesday, later adding, “My question will be very direct: if the United States will stop support or not? Can we buy weapons? If it’s not aid, can we buy weapons directly from the United States?”

When Trump was asked plainly by reporters earlier on Monday, the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, if he thought Putin was a dictator, Trump couldn’t muster the words.

“I don't use those words lightly,” he said instead.

But Trump has more than just a recent history of parroting Russian talking points.

He’s gone on despicable tirades against Zelenskyy online, calling him a “dictator” on Truth Social and siding with Russia on its desire to rejoin the esteemed G7 forum. In an unprecedented move on Monday, the U.S. voted with Moscow-friendly nations at the United Nations against a resolution to condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine.

During his first term in office, Trump called Ukraine “corrupt.”

The last time Zelenskyy and Trump met in person was in September 2019 at the U.N. Their “improper” quid pro quo phone call in July 2019 led to Trump’s first impeachment. Zelenskyy visited the White House in September during Joe Biden’s administration only a month before the election took place.

“Support for our state and people guarantees of peace and security—this is the key to ensuring that Russia will no longer destroy the lives of other nations,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the Ukrainian people on Wednesday. “I will meet with President Trump. For me and for all of us in the world, it is crucial that America’s assistance is not stopped.”