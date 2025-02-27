Our 2025 bingo card is already full of things we didn’t see coming. From Trump administration lies about free condoms in Gaza to Elon Musk baby mama dramas to the president of the United States posting a super gross AI video, the first month and change of the year has had its fill of plot twists.

But one rumor that won’t go away is the alleged romance between Rep. Lauren Boebert and washed-up country-rap star Kid Rock.

And even the gun-loving Colorado congresswoman won’t be straight about what’s going on.

During an encounter with paparazzi who asked about her dalliance with Kid Rock, Boebert told the cameraman, “We had a great time at the Turning Point Gala. I had a lot of good friends there.”

When asked if the relationship was “going any further” than friendship, Boebert got coy.

“Well, here’s the deal. Now, with all your stories, Mom won’t stop asking for concert tickets. So, that’s the problem I’m facing now,” she babbled.

Pushing a little further, the paparazzi asked, “Both of you guys are single right now, right?”

Seemingly flustered, Boebert laughed and said, “You have a great night.”

The rumors first surfaced after a Turning Point USA event in early February, where the Republican House member was spotted by a Page Six source climbing into the back of a cab with the “Bawitdaba” singer.

Whether they had a “Bawitda-blast” elsewhere or if the singer-turned-MAGAvist just dropped her off at her hotel remains a mystery.

Kid Rock performs before President-elect Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally ahead of the 60th presidential inauguration on Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington.

According to other gossip rags, they’ve had a similar friendly rapport at other events as well.

At a Jan. 20 inaugural ball, TMZ caught Boebert, 38, “totally fangirling” over Kid Rock as she danced and clapped in front of the 54-year-old.

The night of the cab incident, Kid Rock was still believed to be engaged to longtime love Audrey Berry. However, a source told US Weekly a week later that the two separated late last year.

As for Boebert, she filed for divorce from her husband Jayson in 2023. It’s unclear if the divorce has been finalized, but that hasn’t kept her from embarking on rebound romances.

As a matter of fact, the rep made some major headlines not long after filing for divorce thanks to a wild and icky theater date.

Boebert was booted from a Denver performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in September 2023 after blowing plumes of vapor into the air—which she at first tried to deny. She also was caught engaging in a fondle-fest in between bursts of singing loudly and filming the performance.

Ultimately, the two were kicked out and Boebert made sure to flip off the usher before exiting. Later, she blamed her actions on going through a divorce.

With that in mind, maybe Boebert and Kid Rock, born Robert James Ritchie, have more in common than you might think.

The “Picture” singer has a solid rep of getting into his own trashy public scandals, like his 2007 fist fight with Tommy Lee onstage at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Both Boebert and Kid Rock have reputations for going on anti-trans tirades as well, so they have plenty of bigotry to bond over.

The two are also entrepreneurs. Boebert once owned a gun-themed restaurant in Rifle, Colorado, called Shooters Grill, where the servers carried firearms and the menu featured items like a “Swiss & Wesson Burger.” However (maybe due to safety concerns?), the owner of the building chose not to renew her lease in 2022.

As for Kid Rock, he owns a bar and restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee—Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse.

Whether the two are dating or not, they seem to run in the same iffy circles and share similar political views.

And if they are indeed an item, who are we to shame true blue MAGA love?

