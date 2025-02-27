Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s mission to Make America Sick Again had a banner day fighting vaccines on Wednesday, when it was announced that the brain worm-having Trump appointee was not only pausing multimillion-dollar efforts to develop a new COVID-19 vaccine, but that the FDA’s planning meeting for next flu season had been abruptly canceled.

While the HHS secretary didn’t terminate the COVID project outright, he announced a 90-day stop-work order on it, alleging that former President Joe Biden’s “failed oversight” during his presidency necessitated a review of ongoing vaccine production agreements.

It’s unclear what might happen during that time to make Kennedy want to resume the program, but it seems that the HHS secretary is trying to impose his harmful anti-vaccine agenda on Americans, even if it’s to our detriment.

Meanwhile, when it comes to the panel of scientific experts who advise the Food and Drug Administration on vaccine policy, it seems as though Kennedy is using his newfound power in President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to also bend federal health agencies to his will. As The New York Times reported, Kennedy has long been critical of the FDA, but, perhaps more worrisome, of any efforts to develop new, useful vaccines.

This way of thinking is not only misguided, it’s dangerous. Richard Hughes, a lawyer for some vaccine makers, told the Times that this year’s flu season has been especially bad.

“The stakes are incredibly high,” he said.

But that hasn’t stopped Kennedy. Indeed, his war on vaccines and fighting preventable illnesses couldn’t come at a worse time for our nation. Wednesday’s back-to-back announcements came on the heels of a surging measles outbreak in Texas, which saw its first fatality this week in an unvaccinated child.

Kennedy has been vocal and chronically uninformed in his war on vaccines, and his comments about the measles fatality on Wednesday were no different. True to form, he continued to spread lies and misinformation regarding both the disease and the death of a school-aged child. For instance, he claimed there had been two deaths linked to the recent measles cases, even though public health agencies have confirmed only one.

“There’ve been four measles outbreaks this year. In this country last year, there were 16,” Kennedy stated without providing any evidence. “So it’s not unusual. We have measles outbreaks every year.”

x Q: A young child just died of measles in Texas. Do you have a comment? RFK Jr.: It's not unusual. We have measles outbreaks all the time (This is the first Measles death in the US in 10 years) — FactPost (@factpostnews.bsky.social) 2025-02-26T20:42:14.778Z

Of course, in his statement, Kennedy sidestepped the crucial detail that the death in Texas marks the first reported measles death in the nation since 2015.

What’s worse is that this child’s death might have been preventable. According to the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, almost all known measles cases involve unvaccinated individuals or those whose vaccination status is uncertain. The agency noted that 124 cases have been identified in Texas since late January, which underscores the alarming impact of the rising vaccine skepticism movement. By comparison, there were 285 confirmed cases nationwide in 2024, according to the CDC.

Texas initially reported an outbreak of measles cases in the state’s South Plains region earlier this month. According to the latest update from the state health agency, 18 people have been hospitalized in connection with the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Lone Star State appears to have originated in Gaines County, a more rural area of Texas. According to the Texas Tribune, the state’s vaccination rates have declined since the COVID-19 pandemic: in the 2019-20 school year, the vaccination rate was 97%; it fell to 94.3% for 2023-24. To achieve herd immunity, the vaccination rate needs to be at 95%. Around the same time, the outlet noted that requests for vaccine exemptions in the state have nearly doubled.

Those are the real numbers from trusted sources. It’s unclear where Kennedy is getting his data from—or if he’s just pulling it out of thin air. Whatever the case is, his crusade against one of the greatest accomplishments in modern medicine is a dangerous one. After all, vaccines are so effective at preventing illness that they have done away with some of the worst diseases known to mankind—from polio to malaria to yellow fever. But if Kennedy can’t see or willfully chooses to misunderstand that, we might all be doomed.