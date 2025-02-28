The Trump administration plans to send another email to every federal employee on Saturday that demands they list what they did in the previous week so that President Donald Trump and co-President Elon Musk can determine if their tasks are in "alignment” with the administration’s agenda, The Washington Post reported. In fact, the administration plans to make the emails a weekly harassment.

Last weekend, under Musk’s direction, the Office of Personnel Management sent an email to 2.3 million federal workers demanding they respond with a list of roughly five things they worked on that week, or else risk being fired. The email led to mass chaos, with workers receiving mixed messages from agencies about how to reply, if at all.

For example, a number of Trump Cabinet officials told the federal workforce not to respond, because many of their tasks are classified and writing them out in response to a mass email endangers national security.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health secretary

Other Cabinet officials, like grifting anti-vaccine Heal Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who leads the Department of Health and Human Services, told employees to reply … but his directive was contradicted by other agency heads under his purview who told workers to hold off.

But Trump and Musk were apparently pissed their orders weren't being followed, and they have now retooled the emails to force federal workers to reply.

According to The Washington Post, the new emails will come from employees’ specific agency human resources departments, and not the centralized Office of Personnel Management.

“The switch could give the request more teeth, because agencies typically have more direct authority over their staff than OPM, which enacts HR policy across the bureaucracy but doesn’t actually employ most workers,” The Washington Post reported.

Indeed, a federal judge on Thursday ruled that the Trump administration violated federal law when they used OPM to order the mass termination of federal workers at the Department of Defense, the Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, and the National Science Foundation, among others.

“The Office of Personnel Management does not have any authority whatsoever, under any statute in the history of the universe, to hire and fire employees at another agency,” U.S. District Judge William Alsup wrote in an opinion that ordered OPM to rescind memos that ordered the firing of staff.

Demonstrators protest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention layoffs in front of its headquarters in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2025.

Ultimately, the chaos Musk has created with his stupid "Department of Government Efficiency" (not a real department) is causing even some MAGA lawmakers to get pissed, with NBC News reporting that Senate Republicans met with White House chief of staff Susie Wiles to express their concerns with how DOGE is impacting people in their states.

Why do they suddenly care? Well, GOP lawmakers are now facing angry constituents peppering them with questions about how they plan to stand up to Musk.

Musk's DOGE efforts have led thousands of veterans working in the federal government to be fired, with some federal employees resigning in protest of the cuts that have not made the government more efficient but rather have endangered national security and caused human suffering.

The treatment of federal workers has been downright cruel, with one terminated USAID employee saying he wasn’t even allowed to take a photo of a plaque in the now-shuttered USAID headquarters that memorialized his late wife, who was killed in the line of duty working for the federal government.

Adam Tomasek said he was given 15 minutes to clean out his desk, and was prevented from taking a photo of the memorial wall, which honored his first wife who was killed in a car accident in Haiti, where she worked as a USAID foreign service officer.

“My first wife passed away. She’s honored on the memorial wall,” Tomasek told reporters gathered outside the building. “She was a foreign service officer herself, so I wanted to take another photo to send to her mother. I got into an argument with the Customs and Border Patrol security guard, who said no photos. I explained my story to him and he said, ‘No, we have instructions you are not allowed, no photos, no videos.’”

x Many of the USAID workers told us they felt it was particularly cruel that they were only given 15 minutes to gather their belongings from the building some had worked in for decades.



Adam Tomasek says he wanted to take one final picture of his dead wife’s name on USAID’s… pic.twitter.com/71OrtAPbSe — Joe Khalil (@JoeKhalilTV) February 27, 2025

In fact, one top Department of Justice official resigned on Thursday over the abysmal treatment of public servants.

"I cannot continue to serve in such a hostile and toxic work environment, one where leadership at the highest levels makes clear we are not welcomed or valued, much less trusted to do our jobs,” Joshua Stueve, a senior communications adviser at the DOJ, wrote in his resignation letter.





