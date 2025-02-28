On Thursday night’s show, Rachel Maddow highlighted that the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on one of the numerous legal challenges against Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s efforts to dismantle government agencies. The ruling specifically deals with their initial attempt at gutting the United States Agency for International Development.

“Do they try to give him what he wants from the courts so that Trump doesn't break that glass, doesn't, you know, smash through the brightest bright line that we have and effectively end the Republic?” Maddow asked.

The Supreme Court temporarily put a hold on a federal judge’s order requiring the Trump administration to release around $2 billion in payments for already completed contracts, setting a deadline for compliance at 11:59 PM. on Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Amir H. Ali directed the Trump administration to lift its freeze of federal funding over two weeks ago. Trump and Musk’s DOGE cabal have ignored the order, resulting in Ali’s deadline. At the same time, Vice President JD Vance and Musk have questioned the judiciary’s authority to check executive power.

But Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put Ali’s order on hold while the Trump administration appeals.

“Do they tell him that if he does try to defy the courts, he is effectively declaring war on the United States of America?” Maddow continued. “We'll see. We don't know how the U.S. Supreme Court is going to handle this, and we don't know how directly they're going to get at this key issue.”