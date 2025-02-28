Donald Trump and JD Vance teamed up to embarrass the United States on Friday and derail any meaningful efforts toward a peace deal in the Russia-Ukraine War when they decided to publicly berate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during what was supposed to be a diplomatic press conference in the Oval Office.

The ambush began with Vance launching into a rant, criticizing former President Joe Biden’s handling of Russia’s 2021 invasion of Ukraine. Zelenskyy seemed to irritate the vice president by reminding him that “diplomacy” only works when both sides show that they can be trusted to keep the peace—and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin shattered that diplomacy when he decided to invade Ukraine.

Tensions quickly escalated when Vance called Zelenskyy “disrespectful” and Trump acted as a Putin mouthpiece, angrily asserting that Ukraine doesn’t “have the cards” to negotiate, and both men repeatedly demanded that Zelenskyy be grateful to the United States for its aid.

For his part, Zelenskyy remained as calm as one can when being berated by two men who lack any integrity whatsoever.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins posted an image of Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Oksana Markarova with her head in her hand during the exchange.

Shortly after the blowup, Trump ran to his Truth Social account to bloviate.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” Trump wrote. “It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

x Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.

Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 28, 2025

Check out how cool Zelenskyy remained during the encounter, and how Vance gives an unhinged Trump a “there-there” pat at the end of it all.

x Zelenskyy gives a thumbs up after getting berated by a visibly agitated Trump — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-02-28T17:53:32.139Z

President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Feb. 28, 2025.

We all knew this meeting was bound to be awkward. But as with all things involving Trump, it turned out to be far worse than we imagined. Vance and Trump have long been criticized for transparently parroting Putin’s talking points, and their performance during that meeting will do nothing to disabuse anyone of that notion.

This was a shameful day for the United States.