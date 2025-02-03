Across this past weekend, Canadian sports fans showed their anger at President Donald Trump and his reckless foreign policy by booing the U.S. national anthem at professional basketball and hockey events.
The NBA’s Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, and during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, the audience booed loudly.
The opening of Sunday’s NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, also hosted in Canada, likewise saw heavy booing during the anthem.
And Ottawa Senators fans gave the same treatment to the U.S. during their match against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.
Canadians’ booing comes on the heels of Trump’s Saturday announcement of steep tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico. In a semi-coherent, half-capitalized screed on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, continue the decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA.”
“THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!),” he added in a somewhat cowardly equivocation.
Economic experts have questioned the logic behind beginning what could be a “destabilizing trade war with the United States’ largest commercial partners,” according to The New York Times.
“[W]e have fought and died alongside you during your darkest hours,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference announcing retaliatory tariffs against $106 billion of U.S. goods (in U.S. dollars).
“Yes, we've had our differences in the past, but we've always found a way to get past them,” Trudeau added. “As I've said before, if President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us.”
Trump has also threatened to implement or expand tariffs against Brazil, Russia, and China, among other countries.
