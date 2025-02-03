Across this past weekend, Canadian sports fans showed their anger at President Donald Trump and his reckless foreign policy by booing the U.S. national anthem at professional basketball and hockey events.

The NBA’s Toronto Raptors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, and during the playing of the U.S. national anthem, the audience booed loudly.

x 🇺🇸 anthem booed hard in 🇨🇦 at the Toronto Raptors game. #TrumpTradeWar (H/T William Lou) — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T21:39:21.545Z

The opening of Sunday’s NHL game between the Vancouver Canucks and Detroit Red Wings, also hosted in Canada, likewise saw heavy booing during the anthem.

x Vancouver is the latest to boo the Star-Spangled Banner — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog.lol) 2025-02-03T01:36:03.052Z

And Ottawa Senators fans gave the same treatment to the U.S. during their match against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

x Canadians boo as the US Nat’l anthem plays before NHL match between the Minnesota Wild & the Ottawa Senators. I don’t blame them. Honestly, I might boo us too if I were there tonight. #FOTUSbringsUSshame — YaKster (@yakwithyak.bsky.social) 2025-02-02T10:41:45.996Z

Canadians’ booing comes on the heels of Trump’s Saturday announcement of steep tariffs on Canada, China, and Mexico. In a semi-coherent, half-capitalized screed on Truth Social, Trump wrote, “Countries like Canada, Mexico, China, and too many others to name, continue the decades long RIPOFF OF AMERICA.”

“THIS WILL BE THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA! WILL THERE BE SOME PAIN? YES, MAYBE (AND MAYBE NOT!),” he added in a somewhat cowardly equivocation.

Economic experts have questioned the logic behind beginning what could be a “destabilizing trade war with the United States’ largest commercial partners,” according to The New York Times.

“[W]e have fought and died alongside you during your darkest hours,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a press conference announcing retaliatory tariffs against $106 billion of U.S. goods (in U.S. dollars).

“Yes, we've had our differences in the past, but we've always found a way to get past them,” Trudeau added. “As I've said before, if President Trump wants to usher in a new golden age for the United States, the better path is to partner with Canada, not to punish us.”

Trump has also threatened to implement or expand tariffs against Brazil, Russia, and China, among other countries.

