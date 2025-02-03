A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Elon Musk announces destruction of US foreign aid agency

So much for “feed the world.”

Trump’s dumb and dangerous trade war will hurt red states the most

Higher prices for everyone!

Even Republicans are starting to admit tariffs are an awful idea

America’s most evil senator makes a good point.

Canadian sports fans relentlessly boo US national anthem

O say can you boo.

Trump adds consumer protections to billionaire bud’s job duties

Bet he’ll take it seriously.

Cartoon: Our story so far

There’s only so much you can fit into six panels.

What the Media Missed: Kash Patel gets a pass as purges surge

Can’t wait for the guy who wants to “come after” journalists to lead the FBI.

How Trump is making the government worse at what it does well

How much longer will FEMA be around?

