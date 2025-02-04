Jon Stewart’s broadcast Monday covered the frightening levels of racism, transphobia, and colonialism on display since President Donald Trump took office.

Trump and the GOP’s fixation on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives is playing out in a white supremacist storm of drastic changes for federal workers, punishing people who support inclusion and signing anti-civil rights executive orders.

“DEI, diversity, equity and inclusion, MAGA world's blamed this scourge for everything from the fires in California, to the attack on Bourbon Street, to inflation, to the Baltimore bridge collapse, to why your children are confused about the race of mermaids,” Stewart remarked.

“But don't take my word for it. Let's let MTV's ‘Real World’ star and ‘Fox & Friends’ B-teamer, explain DEI,” he added.

After showing clips of Trump’s Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth pontificating about ending DEI initiatives, Stewart detailed how Trump and other Republicans turned the tragic plane crash near the National Airport into an erroneous attack on DEI.

“By culture warring this tragedy, Americans spent that terrible night holding their breath that the pilot or the air traffic controller wouldn't be a woman or a Black person or in a wheelchair, because what they're trying to do is make the default setting on competence in America a white guy. That's what this is a reset to the factory default, because of course, these two are there purely based on merit and smarts,” he said.

“That's the irony of this whole thing,” Stewart continued. “The people standing next to Trump on that terrible night, blaming DEI and trying to reinstall white guys as the only none-suspect pool of hires, are themselves DEI hires for one particular identity that they possess: The Ass Kisser.”

