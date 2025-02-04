A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.
US adversaries are loving Musk’s hostile takeover of aid agency
It’s never good when the Russian government is rejoicing.
Biden makes post-presidency moves as Trump keeps grifting on the job
Get that money, Joe.
Trump appoints more of the worst, most dangerous people to key roles
The Cabinet of the corrupt grows.
Cartoon: Trump's second choice
And really, it’s a close second.
Trump's stupid trade war explodes after China slaps US with tariffs
From shoes to jewelry, expect prices to go up.
Trump's Treasury sued after DOGE reportedly accesses sensitive data
With Republicans in charge, the last hope we have is the court system.
Watch Jon Stewart blast Trump’s racist war on DEI
Republicans have blamed DEI “for everything from the fires in California … to why your children are confused about the race of mermaids,” Stewart remarked.
You’ll never guess who now controls the Proud Boys brand
Hint: It’s not the racists!
