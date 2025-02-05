Support for Donald Trump and the slew of executive orders he's signed since he reentered the White House is dismally low, according to a new poll from Civiqs conducted for Daily Kos.

Just 45% of registered voters approve of the job Trump is doing, while 52% are opposed, according to the poll, which was fielded Feb. 1-4.

Trump's support is even lower with independent voters. Fifty-three percent disapprove of the job he's doing, while only 43% approve.

x Datawrapper Content

The fact that Trump's job approval is this low just over two weeks into the job is a bad sign for him going forward. The beginning of a president's term is usually when they are at their high-water mark of support with voters.

But the poll gave clues as to why Trump’s job approval is already underwater this early.

Just 47% of voters support his bevy of executive orders, while 53% are opposed to them, according to the poll. And those orders look eerily similar to the unpopular, far-right Project 2025 agenda that he unconvincingly claimed to have no ties to. Almost all who oppose his orders (49%) oppose them strongly.

x Datawrapper Content

The poll was conducted as the chaos of Trump's new term hit its peak.

The survey hit the field the day after Trump baselessly blamed a deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C., on diversity programs in aviation.

It also began a few days after Trump tried to put a blanket freeze on all federal funding, which would have negatively impacted millions of Americans who rely on government programs like Medicaid, Meals on Wheels, Head Start preschool programs, and more. Two federal judges blocked the administration from enforcing the freeze, though it seems the freeze is still impacting Head Start programs for low-income Americans in states like Washington and Wisconsin.

The poll also was being conducted as Trump co-President Elon Musk began lawlessly shutting down federal agencies, reportedly accessing Treasury Department systems, and purging the federal workforce of employees deemed insufficiently loyal to Trump.

What's more, the poll had other warning signs for Trump.

A whopping 68% of voters said the federal government should not withhold disaster relief to states over policy disagreements with the president.

Trump and congressional Republicans have said they want to condition disaster relief to California—which is reeling from a series of deadly and destructive wildfires—demanding that the state adopt Trump's voter ID policies in order to receive any financial help.

The poll also found 56% of voters oppose his blanket pardon for people who attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021—some of whom have already been rearrested for different crimes.

Additionally, Trump is targeting FBI agents and other Department of Justice officials who worked on cases related to the insurrection and Trump investigations, seeking to purge them from the ranks of the federal government. Thousands of agents worked on those cases, so purging the ranks would be devastating to the FBI’s ability to investigate crimes.

FBI agents are fighting back, with two groups filing lawsuits to block Trump’s Justice Department from carrying out Trump’s purge.

Ultimately, while Trump narrowly won the 2024 election, the new Civiqs poll shows he’s not immune to political gravity. If he continues pursuing his unpopular agenda, Republicans could be in for a rude awakening in the 2026 midterm elections.

Thank you to the Daily Kos community who continues to fight so hard with Daily Kos. Your reader support means everything. We will continue to have you covered and keep you informed, so please donate just $3 to help support the work we do.