Leaders across the world immediately rejected President Donald Trump’s nonsensical idea to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip within hours of him floating the proposal.

In an appearance with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a longtime ideological ally, Trump said the United States would somehow take ownership of Gaza and “permanently” resettle the more than 2.1 million Palestinians who currently live there. Trump said Gaza could become the “Riviera of the Middle East” and that he plans to visit Gaza soon.

Netanyahu is possibly the only one who didn’t rule out Trump’s plan, according to CNN:

While Israel’s government has previously rejected claims that it plans to force Palestinians out of Gaza, Netanyahu expressed support for Trump’s vision. Pointing to Israel’s war objective of making sure Gaza does not pose a threat to it, Netanyahu said, “President Trump is taking it to a much higher level. He sees a different future for that piece of land that has been the focus of so much terrorism. The Israeli leader said Trump’s idea could “change history” and that it is “worthwhile really pursuing this avenue.”

Trump’s comments were a departure from longtime U.S. policy of pushing for a two-state solution in the region between Israel and Palestine.

A series of statements from other governments made clear that Trump’s proposal is not being taken as a serious solution to ease regional tensions.

Palestinians “must be allowed home, they must be allowed to rebuild, and we should be with them in that rebuild on the way to a two-state solution,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

Palestinians walk through the destruction in the wake of an Israeli air and ground offensive in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, on Jan. 7, 2025.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Trump’s plan would “lead to new suffering and new hatred,” while the Saudi Arabian foreign ministry said it would reject “any attempts to displace the Palestinians from their land.”

The French foreign ministry said displacing Palestinians would “constitute a serious violation of international law.” Other nations who said Trump’s idea is unworkable include Russia, China, Egypt, Turkey, Iran, Australia, and Spain.

The Middle East is just the latest region of the world prompting a Trump misfire. Since taking the presidency, he has triggered a series of international arguments that have in some cases led to a backlash that will negatively affect American families.

China has increased tariffs on several U.S. goods after Trump ignored warnings from economists and levied tariffs against that nation. The trade war is likely to lead to price increases for multiple consumer goods as the costs are passed along.

The government of Denmark was compelled to reject Trump’s ranting about wanting to annex Greenland. Meanwhile Trump floated the possibility of military action to retake the Panama Canal, has antagonized Canada by arguing they should be absorbed as a state, and led Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to mock him as he suggested changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the “Gulf of America.”

At the same time, America’s adversaries like Russia, China, and Iran have been given a leg up in international diplomacy after Trump allowed his donor and co-president Elon Musk to take a wrecking ball to the USAID agency. USAID manages civilian foreign aid and assistance for developing nations, detects global viruses, and plays a crucial role in promoting democracy worldwide.

During his first presidency, Trump attracted global criticism and condemnation for policies like family separation and undermining NATO. In his second go-round Trump has accelerated global scorn of his home country.