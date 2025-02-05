A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

Trump and Musk unleash their chaotic storm on government weather agency

Thunder only happens when it’s raining fascists.

World leaders blast Trump's absurd plan to displace Palestinians

Who hasn’t Trump pissed off yet?

Trump's shock-and-awe start to his presidency isn't polling well

Let’s take this momentum into the 2026 midterms.

‘Get used to this’: GOP lawmakers fall in line with Musk’s takeover

It’s taken the billionaire just two weeks to violate the rights of millions of Americans.

Trump's callousness leaves low-income families struggling for child care

GOP enemy No. 1: Children.

Cartoon: The pluto-brats

Get the government out of your data—give it to some college bros instead!

Trump order leads West Point to axe clubs for minorities and women

Thank you for serving our country. Now here’s your punishment.

Could bird flu and Donald Trump be the death of the cheap breakfast?

Dismantling every health agency will surely fix this!

