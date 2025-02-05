Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky was pictured in a wheelchair Wednesday after reportedly falling twice at or near the U.S. Capitol.

He reportedly fell once when leaving the Senate chambers and again when entering a closed-door GOP meeting—the latest in a series of suspected spills and public medical events that McConnell has experienced over the past few years.

x Mitch McConnell spotted in a wheelchair after falling not once but twice today — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein.bsky.social) 2025-02-05T19:26:35.563Z

“Senator McConnell is fine. The lingering effects of polio in his left leg will not disrupt his regular schedule of work,” a McConnell spokesperson said in a statement.

McConnell, who turns 83 this month, recently stepped down from his leadership role, allowing the equally shameless Sen. John Thune of South Dakota to become the Senate majority leader.

Like some members of the GOP, McConnell maintained an antagonistic relationship with President Donald Trump during his first term, condemning the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection after undermining Democratic efforts to hold Trump accountable.

McConnell has continued to criticize Trump’s while also enabling the president’s political power to fester in the GOP.

“President Trump called you, among other things, a ‘sullen, unsmiling political hack,’” journalist Lesley Stahl told McConnell during their interview on “60 Minutes” Sunday. “You have said some pretty harsh things about him. You've said he's ‘nasty.’ You've said he's ‘not very smart.’ You said he's a ‘sleazeball.’”

“Well, that was—those were private comments,” McConnell replied, before Stahl reminded him that it was published in his biography.

After four decades in the Senate, McConnell has done little to help his home state of Kentucky, and he’s effectively ceded control of the GOP to someone whose tariff plans will wreak havoc on one of Kentucky’s top industries, whiskey.

