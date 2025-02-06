Christian nationalism is in full swing after Donald Trump’s Thursday announcement of a task force to “eradicate anti-Christian bias,” as well as a new White House Faith Office led by right-wing televangelist and Trump spiritual adviser Paula White.

The president made the announcement at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., where he claimed without any evidence that Christians are under attack in the United States—and that he will save them.

"The mission of this task force will be to immediately halt all forms of anti-Christian targeting and discrimination within the federal government, including at the DOJ, which was absolutely terrible, the IRS, the FBI, terrible, and other agencies," Trump said. "In addition, the task force will work to fully prosecute anti-Christian violence and vandalism in our society and to move heaven and earth to defend the rights of Christians and religious believers nationwide."

Trump added, “While I’m in the White House, we will protect Christians in our schools, in our military, in our government, in our workplaces, hospitals and in our public squares. And we will bring our country back together as one nation under God.”

Far from being a persecuted minority, Christians are the largest religious group in the United States, with 68% of Americans identifying as Christian, according to Gallup data from March. And as for actual religious persecution, it's actually Jews—who make up just 2% of the population—who faced the vast majority of hate crimes in 2023, according to data from the Department of Justice.

Christians overwhelmingly backed Trump in the 2024 election, with 63% of Protestants and other Christian denominations and 59% of Catholics supporting Trump, according to exit poll data.

Now that he has reinfiltrated the White House, Trump seems to be rewarding them for their loyalty.

He’s filling his administration with Christian nationalists like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Office of Budget and Management director designee Russell Vought, and U.S. Ambassador to Israel nominee Mike Huckabee.

Trump also pardoned a group of Christians who illegally attacked and blockaded a health clinic that provided abortions.

As for the White House Faith Office, it will be led by White, who is off her rocker.

White has claimed that advising Trump is an assignment from God.

“To say no to President Trump would be saying no to God,” White said. “And I won’t do that.”

She also said those who oppose Trump are part of a “demonic network.”

In 2020, when it appeared that Trump lost the election to Joe Biden, White gave a batshit crazy sermon where she spoke in tongues and claimed that “angels” were coming to deliver Trump victory.

"I hear a sound of victory, the Lord says it is done," White said. "For angels have even been dispatched from Africa right now... In the name of Jesus from South America, they're coming here."

And in the 2024 election, she asked Christians to fast before Trump’s debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Bible is pretty explicit about not worshipping false gods. White doesn’t seem to care.

