Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds testified Wednesday in front of a House oversight hearing on government efficiency, during which Republicans attempted to run cover for billionaire DOGE bro Elon Musk’s brazen takeover of the federal government.

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds

Rep. Jasmine Crockett, Democrat of Texas, debunked the myth that government efficiency is solely the purview of the GOP, while also slamming Republicans’ fealty to a private emperor.

“Here's the deal. I want the American people to understand that Democrats are not against efficiency. In fact, the last time that this country actually ran to the extent that there was a balanced budget and actually there was a surplus, it was a Democrat in the White House. His name was President Clinton,” she said.

Crockett then reminded everyone that it was President Donald Trump and the GOP who manufactured an enormous U.S. deficit—before mismanaging the coronavirus pandemic.

“It feels as if y'all have just decided that y'all are going to castrate your constitutional duty and hand it over to someone who is unelected,” she continued. “Maybe some of y'all just don't take you seriously, but I take it seriously when I take an oath to do a job, and my job is to look out and make sure that we don't have any kings or queens in this country.”

Crockett then took a shot at Musk and Trump, “But it seems like y'all have decided there is going to be Mr. King and his Queen, and y'all can pick which one is which.”

Crockett ended by asking the Reynolds questions that illustrated the GOP’s control over both chambers of Congress and the White House.

“So if this is what y'all want to do, then go ahead and clean it up and fix it and just go through the process. And honestly, there's nothing that we will be able to say about it,” she said.

You can help ensure that Daily Kos remains the paywall-free home for our shared fight for democracy and justice. Daily Kos is supported by readers like you. Can you chip in today?