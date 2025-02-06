A daily roundup of the best stories and cartoons by Daily Kos staff and contributors to keep you in the know.

How ICE might be manipulating Google search results to stoke fear

Getting Google results that seem decades old? That’s because they are.

Democratic congresswoman rips GOP for embracing Musk’s hostile takeover

Looks like we’re not the only ones fed up with an unelected billionaire running things.

Trump’s new attorney general plans to make fighting racism a crime

DEI, you’re under arrest.

You’ll never guess who lobbied support for Gabbard’s nomination

Will we ever be rid of this goon??

Cartoon: Tom the Dancing Bug implores you not to call them Nazis!

Don’t call that Nazi a Nazi—you’ll hurt his feelings!

Trump taps televangelist kook to run new White House 'faith' office

Man who loves to build walls demolishes the wall between church and state.

Democratic voters aren’t too happy with their party

It’s like election night never ended …

Labor giant trolls Musk with excellent mockery of DOGE

“The government can work for billionaires, or it can work for working people—but not both.”

Republicans are losing their minds over ... Politico subscriptions?

It speaks volumes about how the GOP will target the press over the next four years.

