President Donald Trump never misses a chance to foreshadow a third term.

During the National Prayer Breakfast on Thursday, Trump randomly suggested he would run for another term despite others telling him he couldn’t.

“They say I can’t run again. That’s the expression. Sir. And somebody said, ‘I don’t think you can.’ Ooh!” Trump said, chuckling.

This isn’t the first, second, or even fifth time the convicted felon has shrugged off the 22nd Amendment—which limits presidents to two terms—and suggested he stay in office past his time.

With three years, 11 months, and around two weeks left until another president is expected to take power, people have wondered if that is enough time for the man known for fraud, grifting, and lying to think of a way to deceive America to its core.

Politico, the outlet Trump has targeted with a new false conspiracy theory, compiled a list of ways the president might make a grab for power in the next few years.

He could generate a movement to repeal the 22nd Amendment by passing another amendment—which would be virtually impossible since it would require 38 states, including many blue states, to ratify the new amendment.

Trump could also exploit a potential “vice president” loophole in the amendment. The idea goes that Trump would be elected as vice president, then the president—say, JD Vance—would resign and allow Trump to immediately ascend back to the presidency.

President Donald Trump, left, points to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts after taking the oath of office in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 20, 2025.

Another option is to simply run for the presidency again on the bet that the conservative-packed Supreme Court wouldn’t stop him. The court has already granted him king-like immunity from criminal prosecutions, so it might not be a bad bet for Trump.

Lastly, he could just outright refuse to leave, testing or ending American democracy. After all, it’s an idea he tossed around regarding the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

As Daily Kos has previously reported, one Tennessee Republican is trying to make the path to a third Trump term easier to achieve. Last month, Rep. Andy Ogles proposed legislation to amend the Constitution, allowing Trump to run for a third term.

Interestingly enough, Ogles phrased the legislation in such a way that it would only allow two living presidents a shot at serving again: Trump and Biden. Presidents who have served out two consecutive terms don’t qualify for reelection, the legislation says. Sorry, Obama.

Ogles was widely criticized in his home state of Tennessee when he introduced the bill, given a school shooting had taken place in his district the day before.



