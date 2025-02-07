As President Donald Trump settles into his second term, Democrats and grassroots activists are scrambling to counter what they call an authoritarian takeover of U.S. democracy.

A new grassroots movement that is both anti-Trump and anti-Elon Musk emerged this week with the hashtags #BuildtheResistance and #50501. Its foundation mirrors Women's March protests during Trump’s first term in 2017, which drew in millions from across the country, with national figures and celebrities in attendance.

A group of Michigan women in their “pussyhats” on the way to the Women’s March in Washington, D.C.

Though there are fewer people behind this new movement—at least for now—supporters are already fired up.

On Wednesday, thousands of peaceful protests erupted all over the country, including on the streets and steps of state capitols in Michigan, Texas, Hawaii, Utah, California, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania, to name a few.

Even though the pink “pussyhats” have stayed in 2017, much of the ethos of the anti-Trump movement is present in today’s actions: reproductive rights, LGBTQ+ and trans rights, and women’s rights.

The goal now? To protest Trump, Musk, and all their anti-democracy cronies across all 50 states for one day.

Video of the protests across TikTok, Reddit, and Bluesky shows people chanting and banging drums, and the Bluesky account 50501 Movement, which has 23,900 followers, has been active in sharing protest clips across the nation.

x #50501movement #50501protest @50501movement.bsky.social We rose up together! And we're not done. (Credit to Tamra Linn) — (@katherinekh.bsky.social) 2025-02-06T05:42:11.795Z

The 50501 protests were aimed at Trump’s dismantling, tragedy blame game, and threatened prosecution for DEI initiatives. The movement specifically targets unelected co-president Musk’s takeover of sensitive personal data in the U.S. government.

It also goes after tech billionaires who have lined up to kiss the ring, donating millions to Trump and establishing a new American oligarchy. There were also signs from protesters bucking Trump’s announcement to seek “long-term” ownership of Palestine and Project 2025’s influence in the White House.

“I’m appalled by democracy’s changes in the last, well, specifically two weeks—but it started a long time ago,” Margaret Wilmeth told AP during a protest in Columbus, Ohio. “So I’m just trying to put a presence into resistance.”

But it’s unclear what the movement plans to do next or if any additional protests will be scheduled.

Meanwhile, Democrats have been burgeoning in their resistance efforts this week.

On Monday, the newly appointed DNC Chair Ken Martin said the party was setting up a “war room” to combat misinformation.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York, laid out a 10-point plan in specific detail regarding the steps legislators must take to oppose Trump and Musk’s efforts to slash Medicare, purge the federal government, and shut down federal agencies.

With no control over any branch of government, Democratic officials have also taken to the streets with protesters.

Led by Senate Democrats, Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren stood shoulder-to-shoulder with protesters outside the Treasury Department Tuesday. And a day before, Democrats protested outside the U.S. Agency for International Development demanding answers on Musk’s hostile takeover and the firing of USAID employees.

As Trump’s second term continues to unfold, Democrats and grassroots activists are mobilizing in new and evolving ways to counter what they see as an existential threat to democracy.

The rapid emergence of the 50501 movement shows that resistance to Trump isn’t fading—even as the party scrambles to redefine itself in a government where it holds little power.