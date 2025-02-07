A member of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency who was granted access to the Treasury Department’s highly sensitive payments system resigned after a series of racist posts were uncovered.

“Just for the record, I was racist before it was cool,” 25-year-old Marko Elez wrote on his social media account last July, the Wall Street Journal reported. Elez also wrote other racist material like “normalize Indian hate” and “you could not pay me to marry outside of my ethnicity.”

Elez resigned after the outlet uncovered his postings, but the entire episode raises serious questions about the sort of people that Musk and President Donald Trump have put in place at their unaccountable faux agency.

Before he was allowed to root around in the Treasury Department’s systems, with access to over $3 trillion in taxpayer funds, Elez worked for Musk at SpaceX. Incredibly, recently installed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told the Journal that Musk’s team at the Treasury is composed of “highly trained professionals” and are “not some roving band running around doing things.”

The alarming breach comes as many have expressed concerns about the massive security and possible financial risk posed by Musk’s DOGE acolytes and their unaccountable activities currently underway at multiple government agencies.

On the same day that Elez’s posts were being uncovered, Democratic Sen. Chris Coons said in a CNN interview, “They’ve burrowed into the private information of every American, something we should all be alarmed about and should be blocked in federal courts.”

And there could be more problems down the line. CBS News’ Jennifer Jacobs reports that federal employees (including some within the Treasury department) have said that after the DOGE incursion they found software on their systems “that could be used to sift through their team chats to search for key words.” Staffers told Jacobs “they think Musk's team is looking for signs of progressive thinking or disloyalty to Trump.”

Recent polling has shown that the public at large is far more skeptical of Musk’s actions than Trump and congressional Republicans. But the GOP doesn’t appear to be fazed. Democrats on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee attempted to subpoena Musk to appear and testify about his activities, but Republicans blocked the motion.

Democrats recently introduced legislation, the Taxpayer Data Protection Act, which would safeguard government systems from Musk-style attacks in the future.

Meanwhile on X, the social media platform that Musk purchased in 2022, the multibillionaire has been quizzing his diehard fans on which federal agency he should target next. Musk’s takeover of Twitter led to an incursion of Nazis, racists, and misogynists—so these are the types of people who are shaping the agenda for DOGE and have been empowered by Trump.

Possible next targets include the IRS, the air traffic control system (still reeling from the recent crash at National Airport), and the Social Security Administration.

Millions of Americans rely on Social Security, one of the most popular things the U.S. government has ever done in more than 250 years of the nation’s existence

Which bigoted twentysomething will be granted access to America’s retirement accounts next?

On Friday morning, Musk polled his devoted followers about whether he should rehire Elez.

”Bring back @DOGE staffer who made inappropriate statements via a now deleted pseudonym?” the billionaire asked in an X post. Seventy-eight percent of the over 385,000 votes supported Elez’s return.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include Elon Musk’s X poll.